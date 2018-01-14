Updated MLK Weekend Estimates: ‘Jumanji’ To Remain King with $33.4M, ‘The Post’ At No. 2 with $22.2M Over Stormy Weekend

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle continued to bring the heat despite wintry weather across much of the U.S. this weekend that caused many potential moviegoers to remain indoors. Grossing an estimated $27 million through Sunday and with updated projections pegging it at $33.4 million through Monday, the Sony release will easily repeat at No. 1 over the four-day holiday frame, bringing its North American total to $289.5 million since opening on December 22.

The belated sequel currently ranks as the eighth highest-grossing release of 2017, and at this pace it will easily surpass Thor: Ragnarok ($313 million), It ($327 million), and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334 million) to land in the No. 5 slot. With this kind of momentum behind it, it will likely to overtake No. 4 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($389 million) by the end of its run.

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg’s The Post came in second with an estimated $18.6 million over the three-day period. Early estimates have the awards season heavy-hitter grossing $22.2 million over the four-day holiday frame, which would bring its running total to $26.6 million. That counts as a successful wide expansion after three weeks of limited release for the Meryl Streep-Tom Hanks vehicle.

The weekend also saw the debut of three new titles in wide release, with mixed results. Performing most robustly was Lionsgate’s The Commuter, which will finish in third place with an estimated $13.4 million through Sunday and around $16 million through Monday, if current projections hold. That compares favorably with Neeson’s last team-up with director Jaume Collet-Serra, Run All Night, which opened to $11 million back in March of 2015. That said, it only made about half of what Non-Stop – another collaboration between the star and director – did back in February of 2014. That film debuted to $28.8 million on its way to a final domestic gross of $92.1 million.

Outside the Top 3, things get a little more complicated, as newcomers Paddington 2 and Proud Mary were neck-and-neck with a number of holdovers. Sunday estimates have the freshman titles coming in at $10.6 million and $10 million respectively, while Monday projections have them at around $12.6 million (though Warner Bros. didn’t provide official numbers) and $12 million. If current projections hold, they should finish at No. 7 and No. 8 on the chart. In Paddington 2‘s case, that opening represents a sharp drop from the first film, which grossed $18.9 million (3-day) and $25.4 million (4-day) over MLK weekend 2015.

Coming in fourth with $12.1 million over the three-day frame was Insidious: The Last Key, which enjoyed a surprisingly robust $29.5 million opening last weekend. However, the horror sequel is projected to finish the holiday frame in sixth place with $14.1 million, losing ground to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Greatest Showman on Monday. That would give the franchise entry $50.3 million in 10 days – almost as much as Insidious: Chapter 3 grossed over its entire run.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi finished in sixth over the three-day frame after losing nearly 1,200 theaters, adding another $11.3 million through Sunday. However, it should rise two spots to fourth place over the four-day holiday frame if current projections of $14.7 million hold, which would give it a total of $591.5 million since opening on December 15. Look for the franchise sequel to cross the $600 million mark by next weekend.

The Greatest Showman continued demonstrating excellent legs in its fourth weekend of release, dropping just 14% from last weekend (Friday-to-Sunday) with $11.8 million, good for No. 5 overall if estimates hold. The Hugh Jackman musical is projected to bring in $14.5 million over the four-day holiday frame, which would keep it in fifth and bring its running total to $97.2 million. The film has strongly benefitted from the hit soundtrack featuring songs by La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, which rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week.

Rounding out the Top 10 over the three-day period were Pitch Perfect 3 and Darkest Hour, which banked $5.7 million and $4.5 million respectively through Sunday and a projected $6.7 million and $5.6 million through Monday. That would bring their running totals to $95.7 million and $36.8 million.

Outside the Top 10, Fox Searchlight’s The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (which added over 700 screens to capitalize on its big win at the Golden Globes last weekend) grossed $2.7 million and $2.3 million, respectively, over the three-day frame and $3.3 million and $2.8 million over the four-day period. If estimates hold, their running totals will stand at $27 million and $29 million through Monday.

Limited Release:

I, Tonya – which netted a Golden Globe for star Allison Janney last weekend – added over 300 theaters and brought in an estimated $3.3 million through Sunday, good for a per-theater average of $6,387. The Tonya Harding biopic is projected to bring in more than $4 million over the four-day frame, which would give it a total north of $10 million by Monday evening.

Overseas Update:

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle debuted to a solid $40 million in China this weekend, which bested the opening of last weekend’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($28.7 million) by a whopping 39 percent. That boosted its overseas weekend total to $81 million, good for an international running total of $383 million and a global cume of $667 million to date.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi continued its overseas run with another $30.3 million this weekend, raising its international cume to $673.4 million and its global total to $1.264 billion.

Check back tomorrow for updated four-day estimates.

Studio 4-Day Weekend Estimates for Friday, January 12 – Monday, January 15, 2018:

Note: a few films have only posted studio 3-day estimates and not 4-day, and are not included in this table.

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle $33,400,000 -10% 3,849 48 $8,678 $289,535,909 4 Sony / Columbia 2 The Post $22,200,000 1207% 2,819 2783 $7,875 $26,689,237 4 20th Century Fox 3 The Commuter $16,000,000 — 2,892 — $5,533 $16,000,000 1 Lionsgate 4 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $14,725,000 -38% 3,090 -1142 $4,765 $594,999,584 5 Disney 5 The Greatest Showman $14,500,000 5% 2,938 -404 $4,935 $97,253,868 4 Fox 6 Paddington 2 $14,500,000 — 3,702 — $3,917 $14,500,000 1 Warner Bros. 7 Insidious: The Last Key $14,100,000 -52% 3,150 34 $4,476 $50,341,140 2 Universal 8 Proud Mary $12,000,000 — 2,125 — $5,647 $12,000,000 1 Sony / Screen Gems 9 Pitch Perfect 3 $6,700,000 -35% 2,505 -953 $2,675 $95,699,225 4 Universal 10 Ferdinand $4,800,000 -38% 2,154 -1002 $2,228 $76,828,094 5 Fox 11 Coco $4,124,000 -23% 1,362 -532 $3,028 $197,667,440 8 Disney 12 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $2,800,000 297% 1,022 712 $2,740 $29,008,459 14 Fox Searchlight 13 All the Money in the World $1,400,000 -61% 1,408 -715 $994 $23,226,060 3 Sony / TriStar

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Shape of Water $3,300,000 5% 723 -81 $4,564 $27,021,892 7 Fox Searchlight 2 Lady Bird $1,685,930 7% 652 90 $2,586 $36,902,139 11 A24 3 Wonder (2017) $1,615,000 -32% 970 -288 $1,665 $129,003,574 9 Lionsgate 4 Marshall $539,066 9755% 378 337 $1,426 $10,023,254 14 Open Road 5 The Disaster Artist $448,475 -40% 371 -107 $1,209 $20,312,582 7 New Line / A24 6 Thor: Ragnarok $444,000 -14% 242 -83 $1,835 $313,085,320 11 Disney 7 Downsizing $370,000 -83% 412 -1608 $898 $24,168,239 4 Paramount 8 Condorito: La Pelicula $286,000 — 153 — $1,869 $286,000 1 Lionsgate / Pantelion 9 Daddy’s Home 2 $220,000 -54% 201 -228 $1,095 $103,271,955 10 Paramount