Justice League Begins Overseas Run, Claims Top Opening Day of All Time in Brazil
Justice League posted the biggest industry opening day on record in Brazil on Wednesday. The film grossed $3.7 million from 1,509 screens (the widest industry release in the market’s history), capturing 74% of the top 5 market share.
Meanwhile, previews in South Korea registered $1.14 million from 1,195 screens, roughly 50% of the top 5 market share despite limited showtimes. Warner Bros. reports that South Korea’s half-day previews were on par with Wonder Woman‘s full day’s worth of previews. Wonder Woman grossed a total of $15.5 million in the market.
France brought in $1.1 million with 130k admissions from 687 screens on its opening day, taking 61% of the top 5 market share. The results are 19% ahead of Wonder Woman‘s opening day in the market.
Indonesia opened to $895k from 888 screens, outpacing Thor: Ragnarok by 8% and recording WB’s biggest opening day of all time in the market.
Justice League thus begins its theatrical run overseas with $8.5 million from 9 markets. The film expands to 38 additional markets today, including Germany, Italy, Russia, Australia, and the official opening day in South Korea.
