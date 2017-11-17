‘Justice League’ Starts w/ $27.3M Overseas

Author Published November 17, 2017 Comments 0

Warner Bros.’ Justice League earned $18.0 million overseas on Thursday, for a $27.3 million overseas total to date through its first two days.

The film opened overseas in 38 markets on Wednesday and Thursday, two days prior to its domestic release on Friday. It will also open in an additional 18 markets on Friday, including China, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

China started with $1.3 million in Thursday night previews, for an estimated total of $16.4 million through Friday. The film has also earned $5.6 million through days in Brazil and $1.7 million through two days in France.

The movie is generally forecasted to start in the $110-$130 million range domestically, although early reviews have been poor and could drive that number down.

But with its first two days being weekdays instead of the weekend, combined with the expansion into many major markets on Friday, the film could also post a larger debut than its original Wednesday/Thursday start might seemingly imply.

Warner Bros.’ previous superhero release, this summer’s Wonder Woman, greatly surpassed box office expectations domestically, but fell a bit short of what some had predicted overseas. It actually earned less overseas than it did domestically, a rarity for a blockbuster this decade.

Jesse Rifkin

