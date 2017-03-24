‘Kong: Skull Island’ Debuts In China w/ Giant $22.5M Opening Day

Kong: Skull Island could potentially post one of the highest Chinese opening weekends of the year this weekend, as it began with an estimated $22.5 million start on Friday. Including Thursday night showings, the film has already made more in China after its first 24 hours than it has in any other foreign market in total. Runner-up markets include the United Kingdom with $14.8 million to date, Mexico with $11.8 million, and South Korea with $11.6 million.

How does this compare? The biggest Chinese opening weekend of 2017 so far is Resident Evil: The Final Chapter with $94.3 million. Other big titles include The Great Wall with a $60.5 million Chinese opening and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage with $60.4 million. Boxoffice Pro will post the full Chinese weekend estimate in the “Overseas Update” section of our box office recap article on Sunday.

So far, Kong has earned $167.3 million overseas and a $286.3 million global total.