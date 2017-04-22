Krian Expands its Footprint with Installations of Exquisite Recliners at Horizon Theatres – Fallston MD, Royal Cinemas – Pooler GA, Touchstar Cinemas – Orlando FL and Touchstar – Springhill FL

Operating since 2015, Krian has close to over 5000 recliner installations within its first active year of sales. Krian’s reach has greatly increased. There has been an exponential rise in orders with the company’s key focus being on providing service and support to its existing customers.  Repeat orders are a proof of the customers’ loyalty towards Krian and its products.

Cinemas across North America are upgrading from traditional seating to recliners with an aim to provide the ultimate viewing experience to its customers. Krian became a part of this change by providing superior quality products at an affordable cost. 

With less than a 90 day turnaround, end-to-end service, industry standard parts/accessories, an exceptional customer service record and products that are custom built for clients, Krian has created a niche in the cinema seating space. 

Today, Krian has traveled across the globe and is providing seating solutions to cinemas in Australia, Bulgaria, UAE, Mexico, Pakistan, Nepal and India also. 

 

