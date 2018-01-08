Largest Public Cinema Chain in Brazil Selects Christie Projectors

PRESS RELEASE

São Paulo, Brazil (January 8, 2018) – Christie®, a leader in creating and delivering the world’s best visual and audio experiences, is pleased to announce that Spcine, a Brazilian public cinema chain focused on bringing cinemas to low income areas in São Paulo, has deployed Christie digital cinema projection systems in its 20 recently-opened theatres in the city. The installation was carried out by Christie partner Seal Telecom.

Spcine circuit is the largest network of public cinemas in Brazil and one of the most important in Latin America. With 20 screens available in 15 CEUs (Unified Centers of Education) and five cultural centers, Spcine offers subsidized ticket prices, in effect democratizing access to audiovisual entertainment to a larger audience. It is already the second largest chain in the city of São Paulo, and it offers a mix of Brazilian films and international successes.

Ricardo Laporta, Territory Sales Manager, Cinema, Christie Brazil, said “We are honored to be part of Spcine’s mission and to be identified with its cause. We are confident that by offering its audiences a host of entertaining and informative movies and shows, using Christie’s economical, reliable and technologically-advanced digital cinema projectors, we will ensure the growth and consolidation of this project to successfully bring cinema to the low income communities of São Paulo.”

Spcine called for a public tender to provide the projection systems. As a result, its technical team immediately noticed the Christie difference. “The fact of the matter is that the Christie projectors were the ones that best adapted to the technical specifications detailed in the call, with affordable prices,” said Cristiano Felicissimo, Pre Sales Director at Seal Telecom.

Seal Telecom has installed the Christie CP2308 model, a 3DLP Cinema® projector for screens up to 35 feet, in all 20 theatres. With a robust and user-friendly 2K design, the CP2308 is a low cost of ownership solution in a compact footprint that brings small-screen exhibitors an affordable entry into digital cinema. It can project DCI, 3D and High Frame Rate (HFR) content at 9,000 lumens within the DCI color space and up to 10,000 lumens when presenting alternative content. All the theatres have also been equipped with the Dolby 5.1 sound platform.

Cristiano Felicissimo added that “The CP2308 is a high quality projector that guarantees flawless performance, quality and brightness. In addition to these features, Christie Brazil provided us with fast post-sales back up and support. From the moment of pre installation until after installation, Christie’s team was present to ensure that the entire project would be a success.”

With a total investment of US$2.5 million, Spcine offers 6,500 seats and 200 weekly screenings and hopes to attract 63,000 cinema goers a week (960,000 per year).