Latin American Cinema Chain MUVIX To Add First MX4D Motion EFX Theater in Chile

PRESS RELEASE

SANTIAGO, CHILE, OCTOBER 26, 2017 – Muvix, a sister company of Cine Star, announces plans to open three MX4D Motion EFX Theatres beginning June, 2018. The first location will be at the “La Fabrica Patio Outlet” in San Joaquín, Región Metropolitana. The locations will utilize MediaMation, Inc’s (MMI) dynamic MX4D Motion EFX seats and will be a featured part of Muvix’s seven cinemas planned for that region.

MMI’s first Chilean theatre will feature 108 MX4D seats. “We have spent many years cultivating this amazing relationship,” said Heather Blair, Head of Cinema Sales for MMI. “With MediaMation expanding into LATAM, we couldn’t be happier to add Muvix in Chile to our MX4D client base.”

The silent, air-driven, pneumatic system offers a cinematic experience that immerses moviegoers into the film’s environment. Moving beyond standard 3D, the seats include a full range of motion and effects. Special In-theatre atmospheric effects include wind, fog, strobing and special effects lighting.

Muvix selected MX4D as their preferred 4D technology after years of discussions. “The timing was right to add this exciting technology to our new locations,” states Sebastian Martinez, CEO of Muvix. “MediaMation’s reputation, low maintenance systems, as well as ‘best in class’ movie programming were all key considerations in the decision to choose MediaMation for this partnership.”