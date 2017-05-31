Laura Houlgatte Abbott Appointed as New UNIC Chief Executive

Having occupied the role of UNIC EU Affairs Executive, Laura will step up to CEO in August following the departure of current post-holder Jan Runge.

Welcoming today’s announcement, UNIC President Phil Clapp said:

“I first of all want to pay tribute to the work of current CEO Jan Runge over the last six years. The increased influence and profile of UNIC across Europe, as evidenced by the quality of those who applied for this role, speaks volumes for his achievements during his time leading the organisation.

I am particularly delighted that Laura has now been appointed to build on those strong foundations. Her contribution to UNIC over the last couple of years has been exceptional, and I and other members of the Board were unanimous in our view that she was the best person to take our work forward.”

Commenting on her appointment, Laura said:

“I’m thrilled that UNIC’s Board has given me this wonderful opportunity to promote the cultural, social and economic strengths of the thriving cinema sector. Together with our talented team in Brussels, I look forward to working closely with our members, industry partners and policymakers to ensure that the views of cinema operators are heard and understood at EU and national level.”

While as noted above, Laura will not formally take up her new position until August, it is planned that she will use the upcoming CineEurope event – the official convention of UNIC, held in Barcelona from 19-22 June – to introduce herself to members and the wider sector as the new CEO of the organization.