Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé and Dolby to Launch Dolby Cinema in France and Expand Presence Throughout the Netherlands

PRESS RELEASE

San Francisco and Cannes, May 26, 2017— Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé, the largest cinema chain operator in France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) announced plans to open 10 Dolby Cinema locations, with seven in France and three in the Netherlands. This includes Amsterdam and Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and the upcoming new Pathé cinéma in Massy, south of Paris. Initial locations are expected to be open by Fall 2017.

Dolby Cinema is a premium cinema offering for moviegoers that combines spectacular image and sound technologies with inspired design to deliver the total cinema experience, making every visit a completely captivating cinematic event.

“Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé’s presence throughout France and the Netherlands will introduce Dolby Cinema to more consumers in Europe who seek out the best in entertainment,” said Doug Darrow, Senior Vice President, Cinema Business Group, Dolby Laboratories. “We are confident that moviegoers will go back again and again for the spectacular experience across all genres that only Dolby Cinema can deliver.”

“Dolby’s approach to offering a total premium cinema experience with Dolby Cinema is something we are eager to deliver to our customers throughout France and the Netherlands,” said Martine Odillard, Chairman of Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé. “We look forward to working with Dolby to bring this first-class experience to movie lovers.”

Dolby Cinema features the Dolby Vision laser projection system, which uses state-of-the-art optics and image processing to deliver high dynamic range with enhanced color and a contrast ratio that far exceeds that of any other image technology on the market today. The result is a richer, more detailed viewing experience that delivers strikingly vivid, realistic images and makes viewers feel like they are in the movie’s world.

Dolby Cinema also includes Dolby Atmos sound technology, which moves audio around the theatre, even overhead, with amazing richness and depth. The combination of Dolby technologies with the design and comfort of the Dolby Cinema makes audiences feel closer to the onscreen action.