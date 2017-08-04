Long Range Forecast: ‘American Made’ & ‘Flatliners’

This week’s edition of the Long Range Forecast takes a first look at the wide releases currently scheduled for the final weekend of September:

American Made

Universal

PROS:

Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman previously teamed up to great acclaim with Edge of Tomorrow. If marketing plays up that connection, it could help this film stand out.

Based on the true story of a CIA recruit involved in the Iran-Contra affair, adult audiences familiar with the developments of that era could be attracted to this kind of smart, dramatic thriller in the fall season.

CONS:

Cruise’s box office drawing power in original dramatic films hasn’t been as strong as his franchises and genre fare. Even Edge of Tomorrow somewhat notoriously opened modestly before legging out a healthy box office run.

The film will debut in a fairly crowded market, especially among the target male audience. The previous week’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle and the following week’s Blade Runner 2049 will likely cut into this film’s potential. Still, strong reviews and marketing could eventually shift expectations upward closer to a Black Mass-type of run given the talent involved.

Flatliners

Sony / Screen Gems

PROS:

The original film was a solid hit in 1990, earning over $61 million before adjusting for inflation. A recent revival of ’90s nostalgia could help this out on opening weekend.

Teens and young adults not interested in the weekend’s other new offering will be the target demographic here, with Ellen Page serving as the main star attraction.

CONS:

Remakes and reboots have a hard time at the box office more often than not these days. 2015’s Poltergeist was a modest performer, while 2011’s The Thing was an outright misfire in its fall release.

Nostalgia and counter-programming aside, Kingsman could still be attracting a sizable older teen/young adult audience in its second weekend when this releases.

This Week’s Changes & Other Notes

Social media buzz for The Glass Castle has begun to pick up recently, but the studio’s lower-than-expected location count offsets a potential increase in forecasts at this time.

The Forecast:

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Opening % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total % Chg from Last Week Location Count Distributor 8/11/2017 Annabelle: Creation $27,000,000 $61,000,000 3,200 Warner Bros. / New Line 8/11/2017 The Glass Castle $3,500,000 $10,500,000 1,400 Lionsgate 8/11/2017 The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature $12,000,000 $39,000,000 -3% 3,250 Open Road 8/18/2017 The Adventurers n/a n/a n/a Well Go USA 8/18/2017 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $19,000,000 $57,000,000 2,900 Lionsgate / Summit 8/18/2017 Logan Lucky $12,000,000 $39,000,000 2,400 Bleecker Street 8/25/2017 All Saints $4,000,000 $12,000,000 Sony / Columbia 8/25/2017 Birth of the Dragon $2,500,000 $5,500,000 BH Tilt 8/25/2017 Leap! $4,500,000 $15,800,000 The Weinstein Company 9/8/2017 Home Again $12,000,000 $45,000,000 Open Road Films 9/8/2017 It $40,000,000 $100,000,000 Warner Bros. / New Line 9/15/2017 All I See Is You $6,500,000 $15,600,000 Open Road 9/15/2017 American Assassin $10,000,000 $25,000,000 Lionsgate 9/15/2017 mother! n/a n/a Paramount 9/22/2017 Friend Request n/a n/a Entertainment Studios 9/22/2017 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $39,000,000 $100,000,000 Fox 9/22/2017 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $40,000,000 $138,000,000 Warner Bros. 9/29/2017 American Made $15,000,000 NEW $50,500,000 NEW Universal 9/29/2017 Flatliners (2017) $11,000,000 NEW $26,000,000 NEW Sony / Screen Gems

Shawn Robbins and Alex Edghill contributed to this report.