Long Range Forecast: ‘American Made’ & ‘Flatliners’
This week’s edition of the Long Range Forecast takes a first look at the wide releases currently scheduled for the final weekend of September:
American Made
Universal
PROS:
- Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman previously teamed up to great acclaim with Edge of Tomorrow. If marketing plays up that connection, it could help this film stand out.
- Based on the true story of a CIA recruit involved in the Iran-Contra affair, adult audiences familiar with the developments of that era could be attracted to this kind of smart, dramatic thriller in the fall season.
CONS:
- Cruise’s box office drawing power in original dramatic films hasn’t been as strong as his franchises and genre fare. Even Edge of Tomorrow somewhat notoriously opened modestly before legging out a healthy box office run.
- The film will debut in a fairly crowded market, especially among the target male audience. The previous week’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle and the following week’s Blade Runner 2049 will likely cut into this film’s potential. Still, strong reviews and marketing could eventually shift expectations upward closer to a Black Mass-type of run given the talent involved.
Flatliners
Sony / Screen Gems
PROS:
- The original film was a solid hit in 1990, earning over $61 million before adjusting for inflation. A recent revival of ’90s nostalgia could help this out on opening weekend.
- Teens and young adults not interested in the weekend’s other new offering will be the target demographic here, with Ellen Page serving as the main star attraction.
CONS:
- Remakes and reboots have a hard time at the box office more often than not these days. 2015’s Poltergeist was a modest performer, while 2011’s The Thing was an outright misfire in its fall release.
- Nostalgia and counter-programming aside, Kingsman could still be attracting a sizable older teen/young adult audience in its second weekend when this releases.
This Week’s Changes & Other Notes
- Social media buzz for The Glass Castle has begun to pick up recently, but the studio’s lower-than-expected location count offsets a potential increase in forecasts at this time.
The Forecast:
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Opening
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total
|% Chg from Last Week
|Location Count
|Distributor
|8/11/2017
|Annabelle: Creation
|$27,000,000
|$61,000,000
|3,200
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|8/11/2017
|The Glass Castle
|$3,500,000
|$10,500,000
|1,400
|Lionsgate
|8/11/2017
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
|$12,000,000
|$39,000,000
|-3%
|3,250
|Open Road
|8/18/2017
|The Adventurers
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Well Go USA
|8/18/2017
|The Hitman’s Bodyguard
|$19,000,000
|$57,000,000
|2,900
|Lionsgate / Summit
|8/18/2017
|Logan Lucky
|$12,000,000
|$39,000,000
|2,400
|Bleecker Street
|8/25/2017
|All Saints
|$4,000,000
|$12,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|8/25/2017
|Birth of the Dragon
|$2,500,000
|$5,500,000
|BH Tilt
|8/25/2017
|Leap!
|$4,500,000
|$15,800,000
|The Weinstein Company
|9/8/2017
|Home Again
|$12,000,000
|$45,000,000
|Open Road Films
|9/8/2017
|It
|$40,000,000
|$100,000,000
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|9/15/2017
|All I See Is You
|$6,500,000
|$15,600,000
|Open Road
|9/15/2017
|American Assassin
|$10,000,000
|$25,000,000
|Lionsgate
|9/15/2017
|mother!
|n/a
|n/a
|Paramount
|9/22/2017
|Friend Request
|n/a
|n/a
|Entertainment Studios
|9/22/2017
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|$39,000,000
|$100,000,000
|Fox
|9/22/2017
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|$40,000,000
|$138,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|9/29/2017
|American Made
|$15,000,000
|NEW
|$50,500,000
|NEW
|Universal
|9/29/2017
|Flatliners (2017)
|$11,000,000
|NEW
|$26,000,000
|NEW
|Sony / Screen Gems
Shawn Robbins and Alex Edghill contributed to this report.
Agree with American Made’s box office projection. Should make at least $50-55 M and open around $18-20M OW. Still way too high on Lego Ninjago’s number and still too low on It and Kingsman. Also I could see Flatliners making $12M OW and finish around $30M.
It, Kingsman and Lego Ninjango will most likely be bigger.
As well as All Saints and Lucky Logan.
Flatliners may just flatline at the BO though. Appearing like an ill-fated cross between The Lazarus Effect and Self/Less, it has low chances of good reviews and may may end up with an opening of $9 million.
An opening of $25 million or more for Annabelle 2 is about on point since good reviews are already in, but because of that it will probably leg out better than that with about $70 million.