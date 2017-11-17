Long Range Forecast: ‘The Post,’ ‘Proud Mary,’ ‘Paddington 2,’ ‘The Commuter, & ‘Condorito’

This week’s Long Range Forecast welcomes a host of releases scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend in January. Our initial analyses and forecasts:

PROS:

The Post will open in limited release in December as part of what is expected to be a strong award season candidacy. The powerhouse trio of director Steven Spielberg with stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in a true journalistic drama about the Pentagon Papers cover-up is seemingly poised to become a ‘movie of the moment’ in light of current real world events.

CONS:

For all its prestige characteristics, The Post will still need to convince audiences that a journalistic drama is must-see material on the big screen after the modest box office run of 2015’s Best Picture winner, Spotlight. Some audience aversion to political divisiveness in the world today could also spillover into impacting broader moviegoer interests toward the film.

. Initial social media trends for The Commuter are well below past Neeson-led actioners, falling more in line with Jackie Chan’s The Foreigner at the same point before release. Meanwhile, competition for the adult audience will be stiff against The Post and other holiday holdovers.

The 8-Week Forecast: