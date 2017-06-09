Long Range Forecast: ‘The Dark Tower’

This week’s edition of the Long Range Forecast takes a look at the first weekend of August, particularly the long-gestating big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. August 4 is also slated to see the release of Detroit and Kidnap, as well as the nationwide expansion of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.

The Dark Tower

Sony / Columbia

PROS:

One of Stephen King’s most popular properties, the source material has had fans eagerly awaiting a big screen adaptation for years.

Casting popular leading men Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey as the story’s two iconic characters adds a boost of star power.

Social media buzz has been solid thus far, particularly since the first trailer released.

With what looks to be a lukewarm slate of August releases this year, Dark Tower should have room to breathe and take advantage of word of mouth going into Labor Day weekend.

CONS:

Despite considerable excitement among King fans, the book series doesn’t have quite the large, rabid fan base as past blockbuster adaptations like The Hunger Games, Harry Potter, etc.

Reactions to the trailer have been mostly encouraging, but somewhat muted compared to what is typical or needed of a film that aims to start a new franchise.

The fact remains that July’s market is shaping up to be very busy, and that could translate to some level of moviegoer burnout by the time August rolls around. Strong word of mouth and overseas performances will likely be key to ensuring future sequels for the series.

This Week’s Changes & Other Notes

All Eyez on Me continues to track well ahead of next week’s debut, with particularly encouraging signs across social media.

Given competition against Wonder Woman, Rough Night may have a tougher path to breakout numbers than previously expected.

As noted, August 4 will also see the wide release of Detroit and Kidnap. Given their distributors’ limited history of wide releases, forecasts will be offered at a later date.

Likewise, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is slated to expand on August 4, but we’re holding off on projections until its release strategy is confirmed closer to release.

Check out our complete 8-week wide release forecast in the table below.

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Opening % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total % Chg from Last Week Location Count Distributor 6/16/2017 47 Meters Down n/a n/a n/a Entertainment Studios 6/16/2017 All Eyez On Me $20,000,000 11% $54,000,000 10% 2,400 Lionsgate / Summit 6/16/2017 Cars 3 $56,000,000 $206,000,000 3,900 Disney / Pixar 6/16/2017 Rough Night $22,000,000 -12% $65,000,000 -19% 3,000 Sony 6/21/2017 Transformers: The Last Knight $70,000,000 $187,000,000 4,200 Paramount 6/28/2017 Baby Driver $15,000,000 $60,000,000 20% Sony / TriStar 6/30/2017 Despicable Me 3 $75,000,000 $270,000,000 Universal / Illumination 6/30/2017 The House (2017) $26,000,000 $95,000,000 Warner Bros. / New Line 7/7/2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming $135,000,000 $325,000,000 Sony / Columbia 7/14/2017 The Big Sick n/a n/a Lionsgate 7/14/2017 War for the Planet of the Apes $54,000,000 $150,000,000 Fox 7/14/2017 Wish Upon $11,000,000 $25,500,000 Broad Green Pictures 7/21/2017 Dunkirk $60,000,000 $240,000,000 Warner Bros. 7/21/2017 Girls Trip $17,000,000 $60,000,000 Universal 7/21/2017 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets $24,000,000 $70,000,000 STX Entertainment 7/28/2017 Atomic Blonde $27,500,000 $82,500,000 Focus Features 7/28/2017 The Emoji Movie: Express Yourself $27,000,000 $95,000,000 Sony / Columbia 8/4/2017 The Dark Tower $42,000,000 NEW $107,000,000 NEW Sony / Columbia 8/4/2017 Detroit n/a NEW n/a NEW Annapurna Pictures 8/4/2017 An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power n/a NEW n/a NEW Paramount 8/4/2017 Kidnap n/a NEW n/a NEW Aviron

Shawn Robbins and Alex Edghill contributed to this report.