Long Range Forecast: ‘The Foreigner,’ ‘Happy Death Day,’ & ‘Marshall’
This week, three new films slated for wide release on October 13, 2017 join the Long Range Forecast. Here’s an initial look at how they’re currently tracking:
PROS:
- The Foreigner (STX Entertainment) will mark Jackie Chan’s first live action wide release in North America since 2010’s Karate Kid remake. With director Martin Campbell (Casino Royale) behind the lens, and Pierce Brosnan also headlining the cast, this thriller could appeal to fans of A Walk Among the Tombstones and the Taken series.
- Happy Death Day (Universal/Blumhouse) appears to be the marquee horror release of October until Jigsaw later in the month, and its PG-13 rating should attract teenage crowds. Opening on Friday the 13th should also give it a strong opening weekend as long as reviews and pre-release buzz are at least somewhat positive.
- Marshall (Open Road Films) will see Chadwick Boseman take on another important historical figure after his turns as Jackie Robinson and James Brown in 42 and Get On Up, respectively. For now, box office expectations for Marshall are closer to the latter example, but, if the film generates early award season buzz, it could surprise in the long run.
CONS:
- Word of mouth for Blade Runner 2049 will be key entering this weekend, particularly when it comes to The Foreigner‘s aspirations since both films will target largely male audiences. Given STX’s limited marketing reach with most of their films to date, it remains to be seen what kind of push they give for Jackie Chan’s return to live action.
- Opening just over one month after It, which is well on its way to breaking out based on early buzz, Happy Death Day could be held back by having some of its pre-Halloween thunder stolen by the aforementioned horror pic.
- As is common with low-to-mid tier releases during this time of year, social media buzz is generally muted across Twitter, Facebook, and Flixster for both Marshall and The Foreigner.
The Long Range Forecast:
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Opening
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total
|% Chg from Last Week
|Location Count
|Distributor
|8/25/2017
|All Saints
|$4,000,000
|$14,500,000
|800
|Sony / Columbia
|8/25/2017
|Birth of the Dragon
|$2,500,000
|$5,500,000
|700
|BH Tilt
|8/25/2017
|Leap!
|$3,800,000
|-11%
|$13,300,000
|-11%
|2,000
|The Weinstein Company
|9/8/2017
|Home Again
|$12,000,000
|$45,000,000
|Open Road Films
|9/8/2017
|It
|$46,000,000
|$115,000,000
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|9/15/2017
|All I See Is You
|$6,500,000
|$15,600,000
|Open Road
|9/15/2017
|American Assassin
|$11,500,000
|$29,000,000
|Lionsgate
|9/15/2017
|mother!
|$10,500,000
|$27,000,000
|Paramount
|9/22/2017
|Friend Request
|n/a
|n/a
|Entertainment Studios
|9/22/2017
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|$39,000,000
|$100,000,000
|Fox
|9/22/2017
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|$40,000,000
|$138,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|9/29/2017
|American Made
|$15,000,000
|$50,500,000
|Universal
|9/29/2017
|Flatliners (2017)
|$11,000,000
|$26,000,000
|Sony / Screen Gems
|9/29/2017
|A Question of Faith
|n/a
|n/a
|Pure Flix
|10/6/2017
|Blade Runner 2049
|$44,000,000
|$115,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|10/6/2017
|The Mountain Between Us
|$8,000,000
|$25,000,000
|Fox
|10/6/2017
|My Little Pony (2017)
|$7,500,000
|$21,500,000
|Lionsgate
|10/13/2017
|The Foreigner
|$10,000,000
|NEW
|$27,700,000
|NEW
|STX Entertainment
|10/13/2017
|Happy Death Day
|$20,000,000
|NEW
|$40,000,000
|NEW
|Universal / Blumhouse
|10/13/2017
|Marshall
|$12,000,000
|NEW
|$39,000,000
|NEW
|Open Road
Shawn Robbins and Alex Edghill contributed to this report.
I think Happy Death Day will do better, around 27 million. Jason Blum has been unstoppable this thanks to Split and Get Out.
Happy Death Day is done by the guy behind Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and the premise may remind people too much of Edge of Tomorrow if they murdered its sense of logic…it’s not going to be good and that $20 million sounds about right only because it’s appealing to an overused horror movie marketing trope…Friday the 13th. I wouldn’t be surprised if it earned less, actually. Another failed movie, Wish Upon, used the same stereotypical teenage culture that is featured in this movie except with a high school setting. The only reason why Universal and Blumhouse have had a hot streak this year was because their releases were the opposite of Wish Upon; they were steps ahead of other horror films with great and early reviews as well as talented people behind and in front of the camera.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, it looks like Doug Liman and Tom Cruise may have another hit on their hands. American Made sports an early RT score of 100%.
For everything else I could mention, I refer you to my previous comments regarding Long Range Forecasts.
Other publications (deadline) estimate IT at a $50-$60 million opening. I think it’s a stretch but it could happen. You are maybe being conservative.