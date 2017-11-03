Long Range Forecast: ‘The Greatest Showman’ Joins the Christmas Fray

This week’s edition of the Long Range Forecast wraps up the outlook for wide releases in 2017 and sees the addition of initial projections for The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman and an ensemble cast in a musical drama about the life of P.T. Barnum. Should the film find critical success, in tandem with could be significant appeal to a diverse range of audiences (including families), the film could be the latest successful musical following the huge success of Beauty and the Beast and La La Land earlier this year.

The 8-Week Forecast: