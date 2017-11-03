Long Range Forecast: ‘The Greatest Showman’ Joins the Christmas Fray

This week’s edition of the Long Range Forecast wraps up the outlook for wide releases in 2017 and sees the addition of initial projections for The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman and an ensemble cast in a musical drama about the life of P.T. Barnum. Should the film find critical success, in tandem with could be significant appeal to a diverse range of audiences (including families), the film could be the latest successful musical following the huge success of Beauty and the Beast and La La Land earlier this year.

The 8-Week Forecast:

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Opening % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total % Chg from Last Week Location Count Distributor
11/10/2017 Daddy’s Home 2 $24,000,000 $76,000,000 3,300 Paramount
11/10/2017 Murder on the Orient Express $25,000,000 $94,000,000 3,300 Fox
11/17/2017 Justice League $130,000,000 $312,000,000 4,200 Warner Bros.
11/17/2017 Roman J. Israel, Esq. n/a n/a n/a Sony / Columbia
11/17/2017 The Star $13,000,000 $60,000,000 3,200 Sony / Columbia
11/17/2017 Wonder $14,000,000 -13% $48,000,000 -13% 2,500 Lionsgate
11/22/2017 Coco $60,000,000 $270,000,000 Disney
11/22/2017 The Man Who Invented Christmas n/a n/a Bleecker Street
11/24/2017 Darkest Hour n/a n/a Focus Features
12/1/2017 (no films scheduled currently)
12/8/2017 The Disaster Artist n/a n/a A24
12/8/2017 Just Getting Started $8,000,000 $36,000,000 Broad Green Pictures
12/15/2017 Ferdinand $20,000,000 $150,000,000 Fox
12/15/2017 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $215,000,000 $742,000,000 Disney
12/20/2017 The Greatest Showman on Earth $11,000,000 NEW $75,000,000 NEW Fox
12/20/2017 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $22,000,000 $175,000,000 Sony / Columbia
12/22/2017 All the Money in the World n/a n/a TriStar
12/22/2017 Downsizing $10,000,000 $59,000,000 Paramount
12/22/2017 Pitch Perfect 3 $40,000,000 $136,000,000 Universal
12/22/2017 Father Figures $7,000,000 $41,000,000 Warner Bros.
