Long Range Forecast: ‘Happy Death Day’ Trending Well; Update on Thanksgiving Release Shifts

This week’s edition of the Long Range Forecast is shorter than usual as the typical eight-week window reaches out to a weekend currently vacant of new releases, that being Friday, December 1. TWC/Dimension’s Polaroid had previously been scheduled for that date, but earlier this week the studio bumped its opening up to Wednesday, November 22 (early forecasts are included in the chart below).

While we aren’t updating forecasts for Happy Death Day until next week, it continues to show very healthy signs across tracking. Its Friday the 13th opening will no doubt increase front-loading to opening night, but we wouldn’t rule out an opening weekend even higher than $20 million at this point. Final forecasts to follow next week.

and have been shifted to 2018 by their respective studios and removed from the current forecast. Now slated to open ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, Polaroid is likely to misfire given the amount of competition in the November market and the horror genre’s poor history around the holiday corridor in recent years (last year’s Incarnate, for example). Still, we wouldn’t completely rule out a last-minute surge in interest closer to release if marketing and reviews can strike the right tone.

2-Month Long Range Forecast: