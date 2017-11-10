Long Range Forecast: ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ & ‘Molly’s Game’

This week’s Long Range Forecast takes a first look at the 2018 slate, beginning with Insidious: The Last Key‘s scheduled release date of January 5. Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game is also slated to expand nationwide that weekend.

This Week’s Key Updates:

  • Minimal marketing and mixed social media awareness for The Star have lowered expectations for that film, particularly with Pixar’s Coco  — opening five days later — trending well and generating strong early reviews.
  • Insidious: The Last Key will likely benefit from the recent wave of horror success, but the franchise’s declining returns and a history of horror titles with short staying power in early January are the main factors behind our current forecast.
  • Molly’s Game‘s limited release throughout December will be key to determining how much mainstream potential it has upon expanding in January. At the very least, fans of Jessica Chastain and writer/director Aaron Sorkin are expected to turn out for the strongly reviewed film. A strong award season push could significantly improve box office prospects.

The 8-Week Forecast:

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Opening % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total % Chg from Last Week Location Count Distributor
11/17/2017 Justice League $130,000,000 $312,000,000 4,000 Warner Bros.
11/17/2017 The Star $12,000,000 -8% $44,000,000 -27% 3,000 Sony / Columbia
11/17/2017 Wonder $14,000,000 $48,000,000 3,000 Lionsgate
11/22/2017 Coco $60,000,000 $270,000,000 4,000 Disney
11/22/2017 The Man Who Invented Christmas n/a n/a Bleecker Street
11/24/2017 Darkest Hour n/a n/a Focus Features
12/1/2017 (no films scheduled currently)
12/8/2017 The Disaster Artist n/a n/a A24
12/8/2017 Just Getting Started $8,000,000 $36,000,000 Broad Green Pictures
12/15/2017 Ferdinand $20,000,000 $150,000,000 Fox
12/15/2017 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $215,000,000 $742,000,000 Disney
12/20/2017 The Greatest Showman on Earth $11,000,000 $75,000,000 Fox
12/20/2017 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $22,000,000 $175,000,000 Sony / Columbia
12/22/2017 All the Money in the World n/a n/a TriStar
12/22/2017 Downsizing $10,000,000 $59,000,000 Paramount
12/22/2017 Pitch Perfect 3 $40,000,000 $136,000,000 Universal
12/22/2017 Father Figures $7,000,000 $41,000,000 Warner Bros.
12/29/2017 (no films scheduled currently)
1/5/2018 Insidious: The Last Key $19,500,000 NEW $34,500,000 NEW Universal
1/5/2018 Molly’s Game $6,000,000 NEW $21,000,000 NEW STXfilms
