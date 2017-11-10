Long Range Forecast: ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ & ‘Molly’s Game’

This week’s Long Range Forecast takes a first look at the 2018 slate, beginning with Insidious: The Last Key‘s scheduled release date of January 5. Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game is also slated to expand nationwide that weekend.

This Week’s Key Updates:

Minimal marketing and mixed social media awareness for The Star have lowered expectations for that film, particularly with Pixar’s Coco — opening five days later — trending well and generating strong early reviews.

Insidious: The Last Key will likely benefit from the recent wave of horror success, but the franchise's declining returns and a history of horror titles with short staying power in early January are the main factors behind our current forecast.

Molly's Game's limited release throughout December will be key to determining how much mainstream potential it has upon expanding in January. At the very least, fans of Jessica Chastain and writer/director Aaron Sorkin are expected to turn out for the strongly reviewed film. A strong award season push could significantly improve box office prospects.

