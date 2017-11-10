Long Range Forecast: ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ & ‘Molly’s Game’
This week’s Long Range Forecast takes a first look at the 2018 slate, beginning with Insidious: The Last Key‘s scheduled release date of January 5. Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game is also slated to expand nationwide that weekend.
This Week’s Key Updates:
- Minimal marketing and mixed social media awareness for The Star have lowered expectations for that film, particularly with Pixar’s Coco — opening five days later — trending well and generating strong early reviews.
- Insidious: The Last Key will likely benefit from the recent wave of horror success, but the franchise’s declining returns and a history of horror titles with short staying power in early January are the main factors behind our current forecast.
- Molly’s Game‘s limited release throughout December will be key to determining how much mainstream potential it has upon expanding in January. At the very least, fans of Jessica Chastain and writer/director Aaron Sorkin are expected to turn out for the strongly reviewed film. A strong award season push could significantly improve box office prospects.
The 8-Week Forecast:
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Opening
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total
|% Chg from Last Week
|Location Count
|Distributor
|11/17/2017
|Justice League
|$130,000,000
|$312,000,000
|4,000
|Warner Bros.
|11/17/2017
|The Star
|$12,000,000
|-8%
|$44,000,000
|-27%
|3,000
|Sony / Columbia
|11/17/2017
|Wonder
|$14,000,000
|$48,000,000
|3,000
|Lionsgate
|11/22/2017
|Coco
|$60,000,000
|$270,000,000
|4,000
|Disney
|11/22/2017
|The Man Who Invented Christmas
|n/a
|n/a
|Bleecker Street
|11/24/2017
|Darkest Hour
|n/a
|n/a
|Focus Features
|12/1/2017
|(no films scheduled currently)
|12/8/2017
|The Disaster Artist
|n/a
|n/a
|A24
|12/8/2017
|Just Getting Started
|$8,000,000
|$36,000,000
|Broad Green Pictures
|12/15/2017
|Ferdinand
|$20,000,000
|$150,000,000
|Fox
|12/15/2017
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|$215,000,000
|$742,000,000
|Disney
|12/20/2017
|The Greatest Showman on Earth
|$11,000,000
|$75,000,000
|Fox
|12/20/2017
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|$22,000,000
|$175,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|12/22/2017
|All the Money in the World
|n/a
|n/a
|TriStar
|12/22/2017
|Downsizing
|$10,000,000
|$59,000,000
|Paramount
|12/22/2017
|Pitch Perfect 3
|$40,000,000
|$136,000,000
|Universal
|12/22/2017
|Father Figures
|$7,000,000
|$41,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|12/29/2017
|(no films scheduled currently)
|–
|–
|–
|1/5/2018
|Insidious: The Last Key
|$19,500,000
|NEW
|$34,500,000
|NEW
|Universal
|1/5/2018
|Molly’s Game
|$6,000,000
|NEW
|$21,000,000
|NEW
|STXfilms
