Long Range Forecast: ‘Kong: Skull Island,’ ‘The Wall’
On March 10, will ‘Kong’ be king? Or will ‘The Wall’ set up a fortress around its competition? It’s a battle of two blockbusters as what looks to potentially be the highest-grossing March ever truly heats up.
Kong: Skull Island (Warner Bros.)
PROS:
- The blockbuster with an all-star ensemble cast of The Avengers‘ Tom Hiddleston, last year’s Oscar winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Goodman follows a team of explorers fighting to survive against the legendary monster King Kong. Though more of an “origin story” than a remake, 2005’s King Kong earned a stellar $218.0 million, or about $290.7 million adjusted for inflation. This installment takes place in the same universe as 2014’s Godzilla, which earned an impressive $200.6 million, in anticipation of 2020’s hybrid Godzilla vs. Kong.
CONS:
- The marketing and trailers are playing up the action and fight scenes at the expense of any emotion, unlike the 2005 version which was much more of a “story.” Not that a plethora of violence at the expense of good characters or story usually hurts Hollywood films, but in this case it could be seen as a step down. Also, the studio is taking a big risk on first-time director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, whose only previous film was 2013’s low-budget limited release The Kings of Summer. Can he deliver the goods here?
The Wall (Roadside Attractions)
PROS:
- The story of an American military sniper in a high-stakes negotiation with a terrorist from behind a flimsy brick wall stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and John Cena, the former of whom has been breaking out at the box office lately with 2014’s Godzilla and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Director Doug Liman has helmed such commercially successful thrillers as 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow with $100.2 million, 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith with $186.3 million (about $250.2 million adjusted for inflation), and 2002’s The Bourne Identity with $121.6 million (about $180.2 million adjusted for inflation).
CONS:
- The young male audience this title is aiming for will largely be lost to Kong: Skull Island and the previous weekend’s superhero holdover Logan. And some 2016’s military-themed films all did poorly at the box office: November’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk with $1.7 million despite playing in wide release, while 2016’s Whiskey Tango Foxtrot only earned $23.0 million. (Although Hacksaw Ridge did well, but that was more of a historical film than a 21st century one.) Fans of military movies are probably more likely to wait until this summer’s highly-anticipated Dunkirk directed by Christopher Nolan.
Check out the official Boxoffice Pro long range forecast in the table below.
|Title
|Wide Release Date
|Distributor
|Opening Weekend
|Cumulative
|Kong: Skull Island
|Fri, Mar 10
|Warner Bros.
|$40,000,000
|$100,000,000
|The Wall
|Fri, Mar 10
|Roadside Attractions
|$7,000,000
|$25,000,000
|Logan
|Fri, Mar 3
|Fox
|$81,000,000
|$205,000,000
|The Shack
|Fri, Mar 3
|Lionsgate
|$9,500,000
|$34,000,000
|Leap!
|Fri, Mar 3
|Weinstein Company
|$6,500,000
|$20,000,000
|Before I Fall
|Fri, Mar 3
|Focus Features
|$7,000,000
|$18,000,000
|Rock Dog
|Fri, Feb 24
|Lionsgate
|$3,000,000
|$8,000,000
|Get Out
|Fri, Feb 24
|Universal
|$20,000,000
|$56,000,000
|The Great Wall
|Fri, Feb 17
|Universal
|$34,000,000*
|$68,000,000
|Fist Fight
|Fri, Feb 17
|Warner Bros.
|$25,000,000*
|$63,000,000
|A Cure For Wellness
|Fri, Feb 17
|Fox
|$13,500,000*
|$35,000,000
|Patient Zero
|Fri, Feb 17
|Sony / Columbia
|$8,500,000*
|$19,000,000
|Fifty Shades Darker
|Fri, Feb 10
|Universal
|$41,000,000
|$83,000,000
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|Fri, Feb 10
|Warner Bros.
|$56,000,000
|$210,000,000
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|Fri, Feb 10
|Lionsgate
|$20,000,000
|$45,000,000
|Rings
|Fri, Feb 3
|Paramount
|$14,000,000
|$29,000,000
|The Space Between Us
|Fri, Feb 3
|STX Entertainment
|$4,000,000
|$11,000,000
|Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
|Fri, Jan 27
|Sony / Screen Gems
|$20,000,000
|$43,000,000
|A Dog’s Purpose
|Fri, Jan 27
|Universal
|$19,500,000
|$77,000,000
|Gold
|Fri, Jan 27
|Weinstein Company
|$5,000,000
|$13,000,000
|xXx: The Return of Xander Gage
|Fri, Jan 20
|Paramount
|$23,000,000
|$55,000,000
|Split
|Fri, Jan 20
|Universal
|$22,500,000
|$59,000,000
|The Founder
|Fri, Jan 20
|Weinstein
|$6,000,000
|$19,000,000
|The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
|Fri, Jan 20
|High Top Releasing
|$1,400,000
|$3,000,000
*= 4-day weekend, Friday-Monday, refers to Presidents Day in February.
Shawn Robbins and Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report.
