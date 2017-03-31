Long Range Forecast: Will ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ & ‘Baywatch’ Lead a Strong Memorial Day?

Memorial Day weekend is often one of the biggest of any year for the industry as studios roll out blockbuster-hopefuls and/or look for their earlier May releases to stretch their legs as summer prepares for full swing. This year looks to fit the bill with two high profile titles debuting on May’s final Friday, both of which will offer audiences ocean-themed, popcorn viewing.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Several years and delays in the making, the fifth Captain Jack Sparrow adventure ends a six-year absence of the eponymous pirate from the big screen. The return of Johnny Depp alone should ensure that the film remains a globally viable property, and early reactions to the first trailer have been mostly positive. Fans of the series are looking to be won over again, though, after On Stranger Tides disappointed many die hard viewers. So far, Disney looks to be on the right course, but some further drop-off at the domestic box office is to be expected.

Baywatch
Dwayne Johnson has become one of the most reliable box office draws over the last few years, a fact that makes this latest TV-to-film jump one to watch for. Adding Zac Efron into the mix — who proved his comedic chops in the Neighbors films — further validates the R-rated comedic potential of this film when it comes to star power. If the gang have adopted the 21 Jump Street playbook in a way that works for this particular brand, we may be looking at one of the biggest comedies of the summer (if not the year).

This Week’s Other Additions, Changes, & Notes

  • In general, April 7’s releases continue to fluctuate as it looks to be a slow weekend for openers relative to the record-breaking March we’re coming out of. Smurfs, especially, will be susceptible if The Boss Baby breaks out beyond expectations.
  • The Fate of the Furious is beginning to pull further ahead of Fast & Furious 6 in traditional industry tracking, although it remains behind the pace of Furious 7 (as expected).

Check out our forecasts for these and other upcoming films in the table below.

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Opening % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total % Chg from Last Week Location Count
4/7/2017 The Case for Christ $2,250,000 $9,000,000 1,100
4/7/2017 Going In Style (2017) $12,000,000 -4% $41,000,000 -16% 3,000
4/7/2017 Smurfs: The Lost Village $24,000,000 $81,000,000 3,400
4/14/2017 The Fate of the Furious $118,000,000 7% $283,000,000 7% 4,000
4/14/2017 Spark $2,500,000 -17% $6,300,000 -16% 2,000
4/21/2017 Born in China $5,500,000 $19,000,000
4/21/2017 Free Fire $8,000,000 $24,000,000
4/21/2017 Phoenix Forgotten n/a n/a
4/21/2017 The Promise $2,250,000 $4,000,000
4/21/2017 Unforgettable $10,000,000 $23,500,000
4/28/2017 The Circle $13,000,000 $40,000,000
4/28/2017 How to Be a Latin Lover $6,500,000 $23,000,000
4/28/2017 Sleight $5,000,000 $11,000,000
5/5/2017 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $160,000,000 $400,000,000
5/12/2017 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword $23,000,000 $67,000,000
5/12/2017 Lowriders n/a n/a
5/12/2017 Snatched $25,000,000 $85,000,000
5/19/2017 Alien: Covenant $35,000,000 $90,000,000
5/19/2017 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul $10,000,000 $32,000,000
5/19/2017 Everything, Everything $8,500,000 $26,000,000
5/26/2017 Baywatch $35,000,000 NEW $105,000,000 NEW
5/26/2017 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $61,000,000 NEW $170,000,000 NEW

Boxoffice Staff

    Gajendra Yadav March 31, 2017

    Too low.
    Baywatch – 40-45 m
    Pirates – 80-90 m

    Jam222 March 31, 2017

    Johnny Depp is on a cold streak, and I don’t see POTC 5 ending that. The six year gap will hurt its potential, and I don’t believe it will reach 150M total.

    Baywatch: Around 50

    POTC 5: 40 – 45

      Don't Mind Me Now March 31, 2017

      It doesn’t help that the PIRATES franchise has slipped into irrelevancy. The first reaction I notice when people are reminded of this film is “Oh God” and “Why?”. (And these are from people who like 2 or more of the previous films.) When the trailers spawn those reactions, nothing can salvage it; outstanding reviews couldn’t save STAR TREK BEYOND after the trailers got dismal receptions. Depp’s personal scandals aren’t helping, and his films have proven susceptible to his negative publicity before; one uncomfortable revelation shortly before release and PIRATES is sunk.

      In addition, audiences will still have another rollicking fantasy adventure to choose from in GUARDIANS VOL. 2, which doesn’t carry the stink of Depp’s busted reputation, and WONDER WOMAN will kneecap PIRATES’s legs on weekend 2. A run like X-MEN: APOCALYPSE ($156m) looks like the best-case scenario here; however, BAYWATCH and WONDER WOMAN will be harsher competition than ALICE 2 and TMNT 2, making that less likely. And PIRATES 5, rumored to be the most expensive single-film production in history, cannot afford that, even if it’s as successful abroad as ON STRANGER TIDES.

    Tomer March 31, 2017

    Baywatch gonna break out. $65M 4 day opening, $175M total. Pirates will not go down that much. $100M 4 day opening, $225M total.

    ADFan March 31, 2017

    You state Baywatch as a possibility for one of the biggest comedies of the summer, yet you only have it barely crossing 100M.

    Industry pundits like Jeff Wells and Jeff Sneider have said it’s tested really well.

    POTC Rules! March 31, 2017

    Your opening projection of $61M for Pirates is way too low. POTC has a huge fan base (and the ride at Disneyland just celebrated its 50th Anniversary), and as pointed out, we’ve been waiting for six years to see Captain Jack again. I can’t imagine anything less than $100M.

    jackie March 31, 2017

    If the opening weekend for Pirates is only 60 million,this is going to be one of the most unfair and saddest things in movie history for 6 reasons. .1}The 6 year gap between this and the previous installment has probably created nostalgia and anticipation,not only oblivion. .2}Orlando Bloom is back and Keira Knightley is probably too . .3}The trailers look really good. .4}The press and the media that saw it at CinemaCon said favorable things. .5}Captain Jack is one of the most iconic characters in history. .6}Disney and the producers put a lot of money and effort in this movie. . I really hope the opening weekend can be around 100 million.Come on,Pirates is a grat franchise.I Wish people haven’t forgotten about it and haven’t turned their back to it.This is the only I film I have been waiting for 6 years and the only one I want to see succeed.I believe that this franchise honestly deserves something more than a 60 million dollar opening weekend.

    jackie March 31, 2017

    If the opening weekend for Pirates is only 60 million,this is going to be one of the most unfair and saddest things in movie history for 6 reasons. .1}The 6 year gap between this and the previous installment has probably created nostalgia and anticipation,not only oblivion. .2}Orlando Bloom is back and Keira Knightley is probably too . .3}The trailers look really good. .4}The press and the media that saw it at CinemaCon said favorable things. .5}Captain Jack is one of the most iconic characters in history. .6}Disney and the producers put a lot of money and effort in this movie. . I really hope the opening weekend can be around 100 million.Come on,Pirates is a grat franchise.I Wish people haven't forgotten about it and haven't turned their back to it.This is the only I film I have been waiting for 6 years and the only one I want to see succeed.I believe that this franchise honestly deserves something more than a 60 million dollar opening weekend.

    Quint March 31, 2017

    Your expectations for Pirates is WAY too low, early screening @ CinemaCon gave Pirates positive reactions from attendees……I can see it do around 120-135 million opening weekend and around 250-275 million total domestic gross. Internationally it’s going to do way better , when all said and done it will have reached 1 billion worldwide with Disney still being on a roll @ the boxoffice.

