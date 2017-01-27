Long Range Forecast: ‘Power Rangers,’ ‘CHiPS,’ & ‘Life’ Line Up for March 24; ‘LEGO Batman,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 2,’ & ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Trend Upward
This week’s edition of the Long Range Forecast sees three new additions scheduled for release on March 24.
Following a well-received teaser trailer toward the end of last year, Power Rangers debuted a full trailer this past week that is being received equally well. The recent wave of nostalgia-driven box office hits looks to soon be joined by this 90s throwback as positive buzz continues to build across social media outlets. If healthy reviews and word of mouth follow, the film could be in a position to bring out family audiences — not unlike the recent Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles reboots — throughout late March and April.
CHiPS also debuted its first trailer a few weeks ago, offering a first glimpse at the latest TV comedy adaptation. The film is aiming to appeal to fans of the 21 Jump Street films, although we’re currently expecting a more modest run comparable to that of Let’s Be Cops. As one of the few comedies opening before summer this year, that could be an advantage down the line.
Life marks the last of three new entries this week. Since its unexpected trailer debut a few months ago, the film has generated a fair amount of curiosity. However, buzz is modest at this stage and the flurry of sci-fi films in recent years (Arrival and Passengers, most recently) and more highly anticipated ones to come in 2017 (Alien: Covenant and Blade Runner 2049, namely) may hold this back if critical reviews aren’t strong.
Meanwhile, our pre-Valentine’s Day weekend forecast has been updated as The LEGO Batman Movie continues to build excellent buzz and awareness. Based on pre-release social media trends, strong marketing, and audience surveys, we’re now expecting it has a solid chance to best the $69 million debut of its 2014 franchise predecessor and hold very well throughout early springtime.
That weekend continues to look like a monstrous one at the box office: John Wick: Chapter 2 is riding on goodwill of the first film to an encouraging social media presence as it aims for the action fan crowd, while Fifty Shades Darker — despite what we think will be a sharp decline from its predecessor’s $85.2 million opening — will court book fans and date night audiences ahead of Valentine’s that following Tuesday.
Last but not least, Free Fire has been delayed to an April 21 release date and temporarily removed from the forecast.
Check out our complete long range forecast in the table below.
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Opening
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total
|% Chg from Last Week
|Locations
|Distributor
|2/3/2017
|Rings (2017)
|$14,000,000
|$29,000,000
|3,000
|Paramount
|2/3/2017
|The Space Between Us
|$4,250,000
|6%
|$11,700,000
|6%
|2,800
|STX Entertainment
|2/10/2017
|Fifty Shades Darker
|$46,000,000
|12%
|$100,000,000
|20%
|3,600
|Universal
|2/10/2017
|John Wick: Chapter 2
|$23,500,000
|4%
|$56,000,000
|11%
|3,000
|Lionsgate / Summit
|2/10/2017
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|$76,000,000
|36%
|$274,000,000
|31%
|3,700
|Warner Bros.
|2/17/2017
|A Cure for Wellness
|$12,000,000
|$35,000,000
|Fox
|2/17/2017
|Fist Fight
|$22,000,000
|$63,000,000
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|2/17/2017
|The Great Wall
|$22,000,000
|-27%
|$57,000,000
|-26%
|Universal
|2/24/2017
|Collide
|$5,000,000
|$11,000,000
|Open Road
|2/24/2017
|Get Out
|$20,000,000
|$56,000,000
|Universal
|2/24/2017
|Rock Dog
|$3,000,000
|$8,000,000
|Lionsgate / Summit Premiere
|3/3/2017
|Before I Fall
|$7,000,000
|$18,000,000
|Open Road
|3/3/2017
|LEAP!
|$6,500,000
|$20,000,000
|The Weinstein Company
|3/3/2017
|Logan
|$81,000,000
|$205,000,000
|Fox
|3/3/2017
|The Shack
|$9,500,000
|$34,000,000
|Lionsgate / Summit
|3/10/2017
|Kong: Skull Island
|$35,000,000
|$100,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|3/10/2017
|Trainspotting 2
|n/a
|n/a
|Sony / TriStar
|3/10/2017
|The Wall
|$7,000,000
|$25,000,000
|Roadside Attractions / Amazon Studios
|3/17/2017
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|$144,000,000
|$470,000,000
|Disney
|3/17/2017
|The Belko Experiment
|$7,000,000
|75%
|$16,000,000
|78%
|High Top Releasing
|3/24/2017
|CHiPS
|$16,000,000
|NEW
|$53,000,000
|NEW
|Warner Bros.
|3/24/2017
|Life (2017)
|$15,000,000
|NEW
|$42,000,000
|NEW
|Sony / Columbia
|3/24/2017
|Power Rangers
|$38,000,000
|NEW
|$110,000,000
|NEW
|Lionsgate
Shawn Robbins and Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report.
