Long Range Forecast: ‘Power Rangers,’ ‘CHiPS,’ & ‘Life’ Line Up for March 24; ‘LEGO Batman,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 2,’ & ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Trend Upward

This week’s edition of the Long Range Forecast sees three new additions scheduled for release on March 24.

Following a well-received teaser trailer toward the end of last year, Power Rangers debuted a full trailer this past week that is being received equally well. The recent wave of nostalgia-driven box office hits looks to soon be joined by this 90s throwback as positive buzz continues to build across social media outlets. If healthy reviews and word of mouth follow, the film could be in a position to bring out family audiences — not unlike the recent Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles reboots — throughout late March and April.

CHiPS also debuted its first trailer a few weeks ago, offering a first glimpse at the latest TV comedy adaptation. The film is aiming to appeal to fans of the 21 Jump Street films, although we’re currently expecting a more modest run comparable to that of Let’s Be Cops. As one of the few comedies opening before summer this year, that could be an advantage down the line.

Life marks the last of three new entries this week. Since its unexpected trailer debut a few months ago, the film has generated a fair amount of curiosity. However, buzz is modest at this stage and the flurry of sci-fi films in recent years (Arrival and Passengers, most recently) and more highly anticipated ones to come in 2017 (Alien: Covenant and Blade Runner 2049, namely) may hold this back if critical reviews aren’t strong.

Meanwhile, our pre-Valentine’s Day weekend forecast has been updated as The LEGO Batman Movie continues to build excellent buzz and awareness. Based on pre-release social media trends, strong marketing, and audience surveys, we’re now expecting it has a solid chance to best the $69 million debut of its 2014 franchise predecessor and hold very well throughout early springtime.

That weekend continues to look like a monstrous one at the box office: John Wick: Chapter 2 is riding on goodwill of the first film to an encouraging social media presence as it aims for the action fan crowd, while Fifty Shades Darker — despite what we think will be a sharp decline from its predecessor’s $85.2 million opening — will court book fans and date night audiences ahead of Valentine’s that following Tuesday.

Last but not least, Free Fire has been delayed to an April 21 release date and temporarily removed from the forecast.

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Opening % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total % Chg from Last Week Locations Distributor 2/3/2017 Rings (2017) $14,000,000 $29,000,000 3,000 Paramount 2/3/2017 The Space Between Us $4,250,000 6% $11,700,000 6% 2,800 STX Entertainment 2/10/2017 Fifty Shades Darker $46,000,000 12% $100,000,000 20% 3,600 Universal 2/10/2017 John Wick: Chapter 2 $23,500,000 4% $56,000,000 11% 3,000 Lionsgate / Summit 2/10/2017 The LEGO Batman Movie $76,000,000 36% $274,000,000 31% 3,700 Warner Bros. 2/17/2017 A Cure for Wellness $12,000,000 $35,000,000 Fox 2/17/2017 Fist Fight $22,000,000 $63,000,000 Warner Bros. / New Line 2/17/2017 The Great Wall $22,000,000 -27% $57,000,000 -26% Universal 2/24/2017 Collide $5,000,000 $11,000,000 Open Road 2/24/2017 Get Out $20,000,000 $56,000,000 Universal 2/24/2017 Rock Dog $3,000,000 $8,000,000 Lionsgate / Summit Premiere 3/3/2017 Before I Fall $7,000,000 $18,000,000 Open Road 3/3/2017 LEAP! $6,500,000 $20,000,000 The Weinstein Company 3/3/2017 Logan $81,000,000 $205,000,000 Fox 3/3/2017 The Shack $9,500,000 $34,000,000 Lionsgate / Summit 3/10/2017 Kong: Skull Island $35,000,000 $100,000,000 Warner Bros. 3/10/2017 Trainspotting 2 n/a n/a Sony / TriStar 3/10/2017 The Wall $7,000,000 $25,000,000 Roadside Attractions / Amazon Studios 3/17/2017 Beauty and the Beast (2017) $144,000,000 $470,000,000 Disney 3/17/2017 The Belko Experiment $7,000,000 75% $16,000,000 78% High Top Releasing 3/24/2017 CHiPS $16,000,000 NEW $53,000,000 NEW Warner Bros. 3/24/2017 Life (2017) $15,000,000 NEW $42,000,000 NEW Sony / Columbia 3/24/2017 Power Rangers $38,000,000 NEW $110,000,000 NEW Lionsgate

Shawn Robbins and Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report.