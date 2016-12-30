Long Range Forecast: ‘Rock Dog,’ ‘Get Out’

The month of February will end with two new titles: Lionsgate’s animated Rock Dog and Universal’s horror Get Out. Will they “rock” the box office or “get out” of the top slots?

Rock Dog (Lionsgate)

PROS:

The animated film about an animal who wants to make it music — in this case as a rock star — is similar to December’s Sing and 2006’s Happy Feet. Both were box office successes, with $123.6 million and counting after only nine days to date for the former, and $198.0 million cumulative for the latter. (On the other hand, audiences could tire of the concept, especially a mere two months after Sing.)

CONS:

The film takes place in China and stars a Tibetan Mastiff dog, a Chinese breed. Financed in large part by Chinese production companies, the film was a box office bomb in that country after earning the U.S. equivalent of only $5.7 million. Can it do that much better in the U.S., especially facing competition from the animated expected smash The LEGO Batman Movie two weeks earlier?

Get Out (Universal)

PROS:

Blumhouse Productions is the producer behind this horror film, about a man who starts to suspect eerie goings-on at his girlfriend’s parents’ house when he visits there for the first time. The horror production company has had several decent horror hits in recent years on relatively low budgets, including the Paranormal Activity franchise, the Insidious trilogy, and 2015’s The Visit with $65.2 million.

CONS:

Jordan Peele, one half of modern legend comedy duo Key & Peele, couldn’t attract audiences as an actor with his April film Keanu, a box office dud with only $20.5 million. What are the odds he’ll be able to attract audiences behind the camera instead as a writer-director? Besides, February 2017 will be an incredibly busy month for horror at the box office, with Rings and an as-yet-untitled horror film on February 3, plus A Cure for Wellness and Patient Zero on February 17. Split, a late January release, could still potentially be making some money by late February if it holds on well.

Check out the official Boxoffice Pro long range forecast in the table below.

Title Wide Release Date Distributor Opening Weekend Cumulative Rock Dog Fri, Feb 24 Lionsgate $20,000,000 $56,000,000 Get Out Fri, Feb 24 Universal $3,000,000 $8,000,000 The Great Wall Fri, Feb 17 Universal $34,000,000* $68,000,000 Fist Fight Fri, Feb 17 Warner Bros. $25,000,000* $63,000,000 A Cure For Wellness Fri, Feb 17 Fox $13,500,000* $35,000,000 Patient Zero Fri, Feb 17 Sony / Columbia $8,500,000* $19,000,000 Fifty Shades Darker Fri, Feb 10 Universal $41,000,000 $83,000,000 The LEGO Batman Movie Fri, Feb 10 Warner Bros. $56,000,000 $210,000,000 John Wick: Chapter Two Fri, Feb 10 Lionsgate $20,000,000 $45,000,000 Rings Fri, Feb 3 Paramount $19,000,000 $45,000,000 The Space Between Us Fri, Feb 3 STX Entertainment $7,000,000 $20,000,000 Same Kind of Different as Me Fri, Feb 3 Paramount $4,500,000 $12,000,000 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Fri, Jan 27 Sony / Screen Gems $24,000,000 $52,000,000 A Dog’s Purpose Fri, Jan 27 Universal $16,000,000 $65,000,000 Bastards Fri, Jan 27 Warner Bros. $8,000,000 $22,000,000 Gold Fri, Jan 27 Weinstein Company $7,000,000 $22,000,000 xXx: The Return of Xander Gage Fri, Jan 20 Paramount $32,000,000 $72,000,000 Split Fri, Jan 20 Universal $16,000,000 $45,000,000 The Founder Fri, Jan 20 Weinstein $9,500,000 $39,000,000 The Resurrection of Gavin Stone Fri, Jan 20 High Top Releasing $1,400,000 $3,000,000 Live By Night Fri, Jan 13 Warner Bros. $15,000,000* $35,000,000 Patriots Day Fri, Jan 13 Lionsgate $23,500,000* $78,000,000 Sleepless Fri, Jan 13 Open Road Films $13,000,000* $42,000,000 Monster Trucks Fri, Jan 13 Paramount $12,000,000* $22,000,000 The Bye Bye Man Fri, Jan 13 STX Entertainment $8,000,000* $17,000,000 Underworld: Blood Wars Fri, Jan 6 Sony / Screen Gems $17,000,000 $42,000,000 Amityville: The Awakening Fri, Jan 6 Weinstein / Dimension $8,000,000 $17,000,000 Hidden Figures Fri, Jan 6 Fox $11,000,000 $43,000,000

*= 4-day weekend, Friday-Monday, referring to Martin Luther King Day in January or Presidents Day in February.

Shawn Robbins and Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report.