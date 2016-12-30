Long Range Forecast: ‘Rock Dog,’ ‘Get Out’
The month of February will end with two new titles: Lionsgate’s animated Rock Dog and Universal’s horror Get Out. Will they “rock” the box office or “get out” of the top slots?
Rock Dog (Lionsgate)
PROS:
- The animated film about an animal who wants to make it music — in this case as a rock star — is similar to December’s Sing and 2006’s Happy Feet. Both were box office successes, with $123.6 million and counting after only nine days to date for the former, and $198.0 million cumulative for the latter. (On the other hand, audiences could tire of the concept, especially a mere two months after Sing.)
CONS:
- The film takes place in China and stars a Tibetan Mastiff dog, a Chinese breed. Financed in large part by Chinese production companies, the film was a box office bomb in that country after earning the U.S. equivalent of only $5.7 million. Can it do that much better in the U.S., especially facing competition from the animated expected smash The LEGO Batman Movie two weeks earlier?
Get Out (Universal)
PROS:
- Blumhouse Productions is the producer behind this horror film, about a man who starts to suspect eerie goings-on at his girlfriend’s parents’ house when he visits there for the first time. The horror production company has had several decent horror hits in recent years on relatively low budgets, including the Paranormal Activity franchise, the Insidious trilogy, and 2015’s The Visit with $65.2 million.
CONS:
- Jordan Peele, one half of modern legend comedy duo Key & Peele, couldn’t attract audiences as an actor with his April film Keanu, a box office dud with only $20.5 million. What are the odds he’ll be able to attract audiences behind the camera instead as a writer-director? Besides, February 2017 will be an incredibly busy month for horror at the box office, with Rings and an as-yet-untitled horror film on February 3, plus A Cure for Wellness and Patient Zero on February 17. Split, a late January release, could still potentially be making some money by late February if it holds on well.
Check out the official Boxoffice Pro long range forecast in the table below.
|Title
|Wide Release Date
|Distributor
|Opening Weekend
|Cumulative
|Rock Dog
|Fri, Feb 24
|Lionsgate
|$20,000,000
|$56,000,000
|Get Out
|Fri, Feb 24
|Universal
|$3,000,000
|$8,000,000
|The Great Wall
|Fri, Feb 17
|Universal
|$34,000,000*
|$68,000,000
|Fist Fight
|Fri, Feb 17
|Warner Bros.
|$25,000,000*
|$63,000,000
|A Cure For Wellness
|Fri, Feb 17
|Fox
|$13,500,000*
|$35,000,000
|Patient Zero
|Fri, Feb 17
|Sony / Columbia
|$8,500,000*
|$19,000,000
|Fifty Shades Darker
|Fri, Feb 10
|Universal
|$41,000,000
|$83,000,000
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|Fri, Feb 10
|Warner Bros.
|$56,000,000
|$210,000,000
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|Fri, Feb 10
|Lionsgate
|$20,000,000
|$45,000,000
|Rings
|Fri, Feb 3
|Paramount
|$19,000,000
|$45,000,000
|The Space Between Us
|Fri, Feb 3
|STX Entertainment
|$7,000,000
|$20,000,000
|Same Kind of Different as Me
|Fri, Feb 3
|Paramount
|$4,500,000
|$12,000,000
|Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
|Fri, Jan 27
|Sony / Screen Gems
|$24,000,000
|$52,000,000
|A Dog’s Purpose
|Fri, Jan 27
|Universal
|$16,000,000
|$65,000,000
|Bastards
|Fri, Jan 27
|Warner Bros.
|$8,000,000
|$22,000,000
|Gold
|Fri, Jan 27
|Weinstein Company
|$7,000,000
|$22,000,000
|xXx: The Return of Xander Gage
|Fri, Jan 20
|Paramount
|$32,000,000
|$72,000,000
|Split
|Fri, Jan 20
|Universal
|$16,000,000
|$45,000,000
|The Founder
|Fri, Jan 20
|Weinstein
|$9,500,000
|$39,000,000
|The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
|Fri, Jan 20
|High Top Releasing
|$1,400,000
|$3,000,000
|Live By Night
|Fri, Jan 13
|Warner Bros.
|$15,000,000*
|$35,000,000
|Patriots Day
|Fri, Jan 13
|Lionsgate
|$23,500,000*
|$78,000,000
|Sleepless
|Fri, Jan 13
|Open Road Films
|$13,000,000*
|$42,000,000
|Monster Trucks
|Fri, Jan 13
|Paramount
|$12,000,000*
|$22,000,000
|The Bye Bye Man
|Fri, Jan 13
|STX Entertainment
|$8,000,000*
|$17,000,000
|Underworld: Blood Wars
|Fri, Jan 6
|Sony / Screen Gems
|$17,000,000
|$42,000,000
|Amityville: The Awakening
|Fri, Jan 6
|Weinstein / Dimension
|$8,000,000
|$17,000,000
|Hidden Figures
|Fri, Jan 6
|Fox
|$11,000,000
|$43,000,000
*= 4-day weekend, Friday-Monday, referring to Martin Luther King Day in January or Presidents Day in February.
Shawn Robbins and Jesse Rifkin contributed to this report.
Man.. where on Earth do you guys get your calculations from? $3 million opening only for Get Out??? The movie has one of the few buzzes in that month of releases. Almost everybody I talk to saw the trailer and liked it.
I’m sorry, but what drugs are you taking to think Rock Dog is gonna make $56 million? It looks like a cheap piece of shit, and audiences, dumb as they are, can tell the differences between theatrical animation and direct-to-video quality garbage. Between Sing having already capitalized off the same basic concept, and LEGO Batman eating up the family demographic (and presumably being a vastly superior film), this is going to do Norm of the North business.
Get Out, by contrast, seems to be underestimated here. It’s getting a lot of buzz, one of the stars (who has no other noticeable sources of public attention) just made the most anticipated stars of 2017 list, and it could benefit off of the likely disappointments of A Cure for Wellness and the certain failure of Patient Zero.
And that prediction for Great Wall is way too high in general. Expect Warcraft numbers at best.
Also, you’re taking way too long to remove Amityville: The Awakening from the release schedule.
Additionally, you seem to be predicting Rings will have better holds than John Wick: Chapter Two, which is utter nonsense. Rings will almost certainly be extremely frontloaded ($9 million opening, $18 million finish), while John Wick 2 should hold well given a lack of direct-demographic competition ($18 million opening, $45 million finish). An unwanted, long-delayed and (presumably) critically-trashed horror picture, without the benefit of Halloween (a la the first Ouija), will not survive past opening weekend.