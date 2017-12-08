Long Range Forecast: ‘Winchester: The House that Ghosts Built,’ Plus ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ & ‘Ferdinand’ Updates

This week’s Long Range Forecast takes a first look at Super Bowl weekend in February 2018.

PROS:

  • Although still slated for a February 2 release, Paramount and Bad Robot’s third Cloverfield film — rumored to be titled God Particle — is a major X factor for this weekend and still does not have a trailer available. That being said, 10 Cloverfield Lane famously had its trailer withheld until less than two months before release, surprising fans and leveraging strong interest and reviews into a successful $24.7 million debut and $72.1 million domestic run. If the studio plans to stick with that date, it stands to reason we’ll see a trailer very soon — likely in front of Star Wars: The Last Jedi next week.
  • Winchester: The House that Ghosts Built will hope to benefit from the wave of success enjoyed by many horror releases over the past few years. The genre has had its share of winners on Super Bowl weekend in the past — the most relevant comp being 2012’s The Woman In Black. Based on a true story, this could have room to do well if the Cloverfield film is delayed again.

CONS:

  • Overall, Super Bowl weekend can be hit or miss for new releases. Last year’s Rings opened to a lukewarm$13 million despite having some built-in fan base — although poor reviews were a major cause for its under-performance. The sporting weekend tends to be deflated (no pun intended) with many films dropping 50 to 60 percent or more from Saturday to Sunday, so it makes sense for studios to only push out films with strong appeal and/or low risk, high reward potential.
  • While social media activity is not relevant at this stage for the potential Cloverfield title, early buzz and trailer reactions for Winchester are modest to this point. That’s par for the course with a non-franchise film though, so it remains to be seen how trends pick up after the new year begins.

This Week’s Notes & Other Changes

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues to track in line with recent trends. Our range for opening weekend is holding steady between $185 million and $215 million. The film’s review embargo lifts on Tuesday, December 12 at 12pm Eastern.
  • Ferdinand and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle continue to build strong cases as counter-programming options for families over the Christmas and New Year’s corridor. The latter is showing particularly strong signs of breaking out.

The 8-Week Forecast:

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Opening % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total % Chg from Last Week Location Count Distributor
12/15/2017 Ferdinand $25,000,000 25% $150,000,000 4,100 Fox
12/15/2017 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $209,000,000 -1% $675,000,000 -2% 3,600 Disney
12/20/2017 The Greatest Showman $11,000,000 $75,000,000 3,000 Fox
12/20/2017 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $28,000,000 $190,000,000 3,500 Sony / Columbia
12/22/2017 Downsizing $10,000,000 $59,000,000 2,900 Paramount
12/22/2017 Pitch Perfect 3 $34,000,000 $115,000,000 -5% 3,400 Universal
12/22/2017 Father Figures $7,000,000 $41,000,000 2,600 Warner Bros.
12/25/2017 All the Money in the World n/a $23,500,000 TriStar
12/29/2017 (no films scheduled currently)
1/5/2018 Insidious: The Last Key $19,500,000 $34,500,000 Universal
1/5/2018 Molly’s Game $8,000,000 $28,000,000 STXfilms
1/12/2018 The Commuter $12,000,000 $31,000,000 Lionsgate
1/12/2018 Condorito: La Pelicula $5,000,000 $12,500,000 Lionsgate
1/12/2018 Paddington 2 $19,000,000 $70,000,000 Warner Bros.
1/12/2018 The Post (expansion) $20,000,000 $90,000,000 Fox
1/12/2018 Proud Mary $17,000,000 $55,000,000 Sony / Screen Gems
1/19/2018 12 Strong $10,000,000 $36,000,000 Warner Bros.
1/19/2018 Den of Thieves $6,500,000 $13,000,000 STXfilms
1/19/2018 Forever My Girl n/a n/a Roadside Attractions
1/26/2018 Maze Runner: The Death Cure $24,000,000 $65,000,000 Fox
2/2/2018 2018 Cloverfield Movie n/a NEW n/a NEW Paramount
2/2/2018 Winchester: The House that Ghosts Built $10,000,000 NEW $28,000,000 NEW Lionsgate / CBS Films
