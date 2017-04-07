Long Range Forecast: ‘Wonder Woman’ & ‘Captain Underpants’ Set for June Kickoff; ‘Fate of the Furious’ Still Tracking for $120M Launch
This week’s edition of the Long Range Forecast takes a first look at the weekend of June 2, currently slated to see the release of the fourth film in the DC Extended Universe — Wonder Woman — and the next offering from DreamWorks Animation, Captain Underpants.
Wonder Woman
Warner Bros.
PROS:
- As the first-ever major female superhero film, that element alone is driving significant interest at this stage. Being a legacy character with generations’ worth of awareness doesn’t hurt, either. The potential for appeal beyond comic fans is high right now.
- Twitter sentiment is currently registering more encouraging positive-to-negative scores in line with or slightly stronger than Suicide Squad two months out from release, a notable comparison given that film’s stronger-than-usual (for the genre) appeal to women.
- Being distanced a full month between both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. and July’s Spider-Man: Homecoming should help prevent significant audience overlap.
- The character’s introduction in Batman v Superman was one of the more well-received aspects of that film, giving this solo entry a positive head start. Early trailer reactions have likewise been generally positive among fans.
CONS:
- Unfortunately, it’s probably only a matter of time before the lukewarm word of mouth from prior DCEU flicks catches up as collateral damage against upcoming films on their slate. Strong marketing and reviews would be key steps toward helping prevent this be the film that first occurs with.
- Despite strong Twitter sentiment, the overall volume of mentions isn’t as massive as previous DC films. Likewise, Facebook fan growth pales in comparison to Suicide Squad at this stage.
- Being sandwiched in between the opening weekends of Pirates of the Caribbean and June 9’s The Mummy may not be a death sentence, but missing out on Memorial Day weekend business makes the need for strong reviews and word of mouth even more pressing for Wonder Woman (especially with the inital buzz of Pirates‘ latest entry) after a crowded May.
Captain Underpants
Fox / DreamWorks
PROS:
- Based on a popular children’s book series, families with kids too young for Wonder Woman and the existing films in the early summer market will have a strong option here.
- As the first major studio animated film released in two months (following April’s Smurfs: The Lost Village), the target audience will be getting hungry for kiddie fare like this.
- As films like The Boss Baby have recently shown, animated films remain among the most likely to buck tracking trends.
CONS:
- Initial social media buzz is noticeably lacking. Although that isn’t particularly surprising given the target audience, it has a long way to go before reaching levels that would indicate breakout potential.
- Even as the first major animated release of summer, it still has the challenge of facing Pixar’s Cars 3 two weeks later (and Despicable Me 3 at the end of the month). Families may opt to wait for either of those films instead.
This Week’s Changes & Other Notes
- The Fate of the Furious continues to track steadily between Furious 7 and Fast & Furious 6. Twitter mentions are comparable in volume — but not as positive in sentiment — when compared directly to the former of those two films.
- The weekend of April 21 continues to be muddled. Our initial expectations for Free Fire are coming down due to the expectation that it may not open in as many theaters as once presumed. A24 has not released an estimated count as of this publishing.
- Positive buzz out of the CinemaCon screening has increased optimism around Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales‘s chances for staying power. A domestic run similar to Men In Black 3 is increasingly likely at this stage, but overseas is where the film’s much larger potential lies.
Check out our complete 8-week forecast in the table below.
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Opening
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total
|% Chg from Last Week
|Location Count
|Distributor
|4/14/2017
|The Fate of the Furious
|$118,000,000
|$283,000,000
|4,200
|Universal
|4/14/2017
|Spark
|$2,500,000
|$6,300,000
|2,000
|Open Road
|4/21/2017
|Born in China
|$5,000,000
|-9%
|$17,300,000
|-9%
|2,000
|Disneynature
|4/21/2017
|Free Fire
|$3,500,000
|-56%
|$11,000,000
|-48%
|700
|A24
|4/21/2017
|Phoenix Forgotten
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Cinelou Films
|4/21/2017
|The Promise
|$2,250,000
|$4,500,000
|13%
|1,500
|Open Road Films
|4/21/2017
|Unforgettable
|$10,500,000
|5%
|$24,500,000
|4%
|2,250
|Warner Bros.
|4/28/2017
|The Circle
|$13,000,000
|$40,000,000
|STX Entertainment
|4/28/2017
|How to Be a Latin Lover
|$6,500,000
|$23,000,000
|Lionsgate
|4/28/2017
|Sleight
|$5,000,000
|$11,000,000
|BH Tilt
|5/5/2017
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$160,000,000
|$400,000,000
|Disney
|5/12/2017
|King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
|$23,000,000
|$67,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|5/12/2017
|Lowriders
|n/a
|n/a
|BH Tilt
|5/12/2017
|Snatched
|$25,000,000
|$85,000,000
|Fox
|5/19/2017
|Alien: Covenant
|$35,000,000
|$90,000,000
|Fox
|5/19/2017
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
|$10,000,000
|$32,000,000
|Fox
|5/19/2017
|Everything, Everything
|$8,500,000
|$26,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|5/26/2017
|Baywatch
|$35,000,000 (3-day)
$42,000,000 (4-day)
|$115,000,000
|10%
|Paramount
|5/26/2017
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|$61,000,000 (3-day)
($75,000,000 4-day)
|$190,000,000
|12%
|Disney
|6/2/2017
|Captain Underpants
|$24,000,000
|NEW
|$80,000,000
|NEW
|Fox / DreamWorks Animation
|6/2/2017
|Wonder Woman
|$83,000,000
|NEW
|$225,000,000
|NEW
|Warner Bros.
Shawn Robbins and Alex Edghill contributed to this forecast.
No way in hell Wonder Woman opens with less than $100M. Still underestimating Pirates and Baywatch. Don’t know about Captain Underpants. I think it will open bigger than that but will get killed by the competition. Should have opened in the pre Memorial Day slot, like Angry Birds last year.
I guess they’re being cautious in case this is the film that suffers from the mixed word of mouth for the DCEU and will revise upwards once it’s clear that isn’t a factor.
I think it will open like Doctor Strange and Logan, at $85-90M and have a total of around $230M.
First of all, Spark and Captain Underpants both have a subtitle next to their title, those being “A Space Tail” and “The First Epic Movie”, but the most important thing here is that according to BoxOfficeMojo, Spark will be a limited release (at least on April 14) – around 350 theaters.
“As the first-ever major female superhero film”
No it isn’t. Hopefully it’ll be the first SUCCESSFUL one, but Catwoman was a big fig tentpole attempt ($100m budget back in 2004). and even that was probably the second major attempt.
You’re still underestimating Pirates 5. According to Deadline, it’s tracking for $115M+ over its 4-day opening.
Deadline doesn’t have any tracking numbers. Those won’t come for another few weeks. That’s merely Deadline’s prediction just like this is BO’s prediction.
WONDER WOMAN is a far bigger threat to PIRATES and THE MUMMY than vice versa. WW’s buzz will only grow from here, as the film will take advantage of titles like FATE OF THE FURIOUS and GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 to build up its audience with a renewed marketing campaign. Regardless of reception, the DCEU has yet to have a film open under $100 million; if WONDER WOMAN does so, it won’t be by much, and given the lackluster receptions of trailers for PIRATES and THE MUMMY, WONDER WOMAN should hold sway over action-oriented audiences at least until the release of TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT. If the same online protestors who infamously “boycotted” ROGUE ONE attempt to mount a similar campaign against WONDER WOMAN, that will only help spur positive attention towards the film and could compensate if the film earns the traditional low critical marks for a DCEU picture. All told, I’m thinking something along the lines of a $100 million opening, $275 million finish.
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS is clearly off to a slow start, having held off on a trailer release until the release of BOSS BABY (maybe it should have used LEGO BATMAN as a launching pad instead). The book series was very popular a decade ago, and perhaps the film can spur some nostalgia in those former fans. But it’s unclear how popular it is with today’s kids, and the title might spur some eyerolls from parents unfamiliar with the material. Opening a cartoon superhero film in the shadow of WONDER WOMAN may be unwise, as it automatically puts the film in the lesser position of the weekend and gives the impression that the movie is a jab at more serious superhero films, which may not sit well with parents who are fans of said films; additionally, it’s harder to sell what looks like a parody film against an installment of the genuine article. CARS 3 is poised for a comedown from CARS 2, but DESPICABLE ME 3 will be building up a lot of steam, and the two titles will do serious damage to CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS both in terms of opening power and legs. Arguably, Fox ought to have considered swapping this film’s release date with that of DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LONG HAUL, which is a dud regardless of release date, but with the marketing campaign only just beginning, it’s too late now. I expect a $20 million opening, $60 million finish – though good reviews could boost it closer to BoxOffice.com’s predictions.
About WW, I guess some casual moviegoers (if not many) may stay away from DCEU from this film because they may feel that they don’t get what they pay and go in for.
Man of Steel was not to many peoples liking. People gave DCEU a second chance with BvS and ended up being fooled a second time.
Those 2 films could have really ruined things for WW and other DCEU films going forward.
Although, if WW is well received by critics and generates good word of mouth, it could help change peoples perception of DCEU future releases. However, for this film I expect a slight drop from the previous entries in the franchise.
What I should add, WW will most likely be both a victim of its 2 ancestor films but a saviour for those that come after.
Pirates 5 should open around 80-100 3 days
100-115+ 4 days