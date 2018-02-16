Long Range Tracking: ‘Overboard’ & ‘Truth or Dare’

This week’s update includes the addition of new films slated for wide release on Friday, April 13: the Overboard remake, starring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez, and Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare, which should benefit from teen-driven attendance on its timely Friday the 13th opening.

Also, we’ve updated the outlook for various titles slated for release in the coming weeks as tracking becomes clearer and market conditions continue to shift — namely the dominance Black Panther is expected to maintain over the box office for weeks to come.

Current 8-Week Tracking:

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Opening % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor
2/23/2018 Annihilation $13,500,000 -4% $40,000,000 -20% 2,000 Paramount
2/23/2018 Every Day $3,000,000 $7,500,000 1,650 Orion
2/23/2018 Game Night $16,000,000 $55,000,000 3,300 Warner Bros.
3/2/2018 Death Wish $15,000,000 11% $39,000,000 15% 2,800 Annapurna / MGM
3/2/2018 Red Sparrow $21,500,000 -2% $66,000,000 -4% 3,100 Fox
3/9/2018 Gringo $4,000,000 33% $10,000,000 33% STXfilms
3/9/2018 The Hurricane Heist $5,000,000 -17% $12,500,000 -17% Entertainment Studios
3/9/2018 Strangers: Prey at Night $6,000,000 50% $13,000,000 53% Aviron
3/9/2018 A Wrinkle In Time $52,000,000 $154,000,000 Disney
3/16/2018 Love, Simon $13,000,000 $40,000,000 Fox
3/16/2018 Tomb Raider $22,000,000 $55,000,000 Warner Bros.
3/16/2018 Untitled A24 Horror n/a n/a A24
3/23/2018 Midnight Sun $6,000,000 $15,000,000 Open Road
3/23/2018 Pacific Rim Uprising $20,000,000 $49,000,000 Universal
3/23/2018 Paul, Apostle of Christ $14,500,000 12% $51,000,000 Sony / Columbia
3/23/2018 Sherlock Gnomes $12,000,000 $45,000,000 Paramount
3/23/2018 Unsane n/a n/a Bleecker Street
3/29/2018 Ready Player One $54,000,000 $180,000,000 Warner Bros.
3/30/2018 Acrimony $19,000,000 $46,000,000 Lionsgate
3/30/2018 Bad Samaritan n/a n/a Electric Entertainment
3/30/2018 God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness $6,000,000 $15,400,000 Pure Flix
4/6/2018 Blockers $19,000,000 -5% $63,000,000 6% Universal
4/6/2018 Chappaquiddick n/a n/a Entertainment Studios
4/6/2018 A Quiet Place $20,000,000 18% $64,000,000 7% Paramount
4/13/2018 Overboard $14,000,000 NEW $39,000,000 NEW Lionsgate / Pantelion
4/13/2018 Truth or Dare $23,000,000 NEW $47,000,000 NEW Universal
