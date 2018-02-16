Long Range Tracking: ‘Overboard’ & ‘Truth or Dare’

This week’s update includes the addition of new films slated for wide release on Friday, April 13: the Overboard remake, starring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez, and Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare, which should benefit from teen-driven attendance on its timely Friday the 13th opening.

Also, we’ve updated the outlook for various titles slated for release in the coming weeks as tracking becomes clearer and market conditions continue to shift — namely the dominance Black Panther is expected to maintain over the box office for weeks to come.

Current 8-Week Tracking: