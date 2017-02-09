Luxin-Rio Acquires Volfoni

PRESS RELEASE

Jinan, China, February 9th, 2017: On January 23rd, 2017, Shandong Luxin-Rio Visual Technology Company Limited held the signing ceremony for Luxin-Rio’s 100% acquisition of Volfoni in Jinan, China. Mr Jiang Dong, chairman of Luxin-Rio and Mr. Thierry Henkinet, CEO of Volfoni, were present at the signing ceremony. Details of the purchasing agreement are not disclosed.

The French company Volfoni is a well-known 3D equipment manufacturer in the World. Luxin-Rio has been cooperating with Volfoni since 2012 and at that time the joint venture companies Volfoni-Rio Asia Company Limited and Qingdao Volfoni-Rio Visual Technology Company Limited were set up. Luxin-Rio had previously already purchased 10% of the shares in Volfoni back in 2014. Now, this 100% acquisition of Volfoni means that Luxin-Rio owns the core technology for 3D equipment. This represents a corner-stone of Luxin-Rio’s desire to build up its cinema industry chain and international industrial layout. The acquisition of Volfoni also confirms Luxin-Rio will continue to play an important role in the cinema industry.

Luxin-Rio is dedicated to the integration of global resources, combined with culture, technology and financial services. Luxin-Rio provides the most competitive visual technology solution for his clients.