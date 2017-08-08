Malco Kids Film Fest Gives Back to Community

Malco Kids Film Fest Gives Back to Community

Author Published August 8, 2017 Comments 0

PRESS RELEASE

(MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE) Tuesday, August 8, 2017– Malco Theatres is pleased to announce the 2017 Kids Summer Film Fest generated $65,000 for local children’s hospitals.

The annual festival offered reduced-admission family favorite films on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer at multiple locations in Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky, Missouri and Louisiana.

Beneficiaries included Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital (Memphis, TN), Arkansas Children’s Hospital (Little Rock, AR), Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital (Jackson, MS), Kosair Children’s Hospital (Louisville, KY), Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt (Nashville, TN) and Children’s Hospital of New Orleans.

Formal check presentations are being planned for a later date.

Memphis, TN-based Malco Theatres is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business that celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2015. Malco Theatres operates over 350 screens at 34 locations across the Mid-South, as well as bowling and family entertainment centers in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Tags Malco Category Exhibition News Views 21
Boxoffice Staff

Related posts

Cinemeccanica Debuts ESPARENA, the First Cinema Gaming Platform
Bardan Cinema Establishes Strategic Partnership with TK Architects to Develop State-of-the-Art Cinemas in the Americas and Caribbean
Christie Announces Retirement of Gerry Remers, Christie Canada President & COO
Barco Lobby Experience At ShowBiz Cinemas Wins Bronze APEX Award At Digital Signage Expo
Wanda Cinema Line Selects Dolby Atmos And Dolby Digital Cinema Processors For New Cinema Screens In China In 2016
National Amusements Announces USHIO as Their Exclusive Worldwide Provider of Xenon Bulbs

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *