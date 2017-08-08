Malco Kids Film Fest Gives Back to Community

PRESS RELEASE

(MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE) Tuesday, August 8, 2017– Malco Theatres is pleased to announce the 2017 Kids Summer Film Fest generated $65,000 for local children’s hospitals.

The annual festival offered reduced-admission family favorite films on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer at multiple locations in Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky, Missouri and Louisiana.

Beneficiaries included Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital (Memphis, TN), Arkansas Children’s Hospital (Little Rock, AR), Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital (Jackson, MS), Kosair Children’s Hospital (Louisville, KY), Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt (Nashville, TN) and Children’s Hospital of New Orleans.

Formal check presentations are being planned for a later date.

Memphis, TN-based Malco Theatres is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business that celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2015. Malco Theatres operates over 350 screens at 34 locations across the Mid-South, as well as bowling and family entertainment centers in Louisiana and Mississippi.