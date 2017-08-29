Marcus Theaters To Bring New BistroPlex To Brookfield Square in Brookfield, Wis.

PRESS RELEASE —

Milwaukee, August 28, 2017… Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS), today announced it has reached an agreement with CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to build a new BistroPlexSM dining and movie entertainment concept at Brookfield Square in Brookfield, Wis. The 40,000-square-foot building will be attached to the center as part of the future redevelopment of the Sears building. Construction on the new theatre is expected to begin in 2018.

“Brookfield Square is the perfect location for our second BistroPlex. We have long been attracted to this area given its favorable demographics, long-established recognition as a shopping and entertainment destination, ample parking and easy freeway access. Moreover, the parcel is ready made for a development of this type, with no obvious infringements to traffic flow patterns or challenging construction hurdles. This announcement has been long in the works, and we are excited to finally share with the community our vision to bring our newest theatre concept to Brookfield Square,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres.

Described as a restaurant that serves movies, the new BistroPlex is slated to include amenities featured in the company’s first BistroPlex, which opened June 30th at Southridge Mall in Greendale, Wis. The dining and entertainment experience extends throughout every auditorium and continues into the bar and lounge space. The Brookfield Square BistroPlex will have all-DreamLoungerSM recliner seating, in-theatre dining in every auditorium and a stand-alone bar and lounge. It will also feature an outdoor dining option.

“BistroPlex is the first key component to our plans for the overall redevelopment of Brookfield Square and we look forward to making additional announcements in the near future. This unique combination of dining and movies will provide an exceptional entertainment option for shoppers and area residents alike,” said Stephen Lebovitz, president and CEO of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. “We are thrilled to partner with the region’s dominant theatre operator on this project. The market knowledge, strength, loyal customer base and operating expertise of Marcus Theatres will transform the movie-going experience at Brookfield Square.”

“BistroPlex is a new entertainment offering that will complement our existing locations, which include our flagship Majestic Cinema in the Town of Brookfield, Ridge Cinema in New Berlin, Menomonee Falls Cinema, Hillside Cinema in Delafield and our new Southridge Mall property,” said Rodriguez. “This investment in our home market is a win-win-win for Marcus Theatres, Brookfield Square and the growing market area.”