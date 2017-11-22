Marcus Theatres Raises Over $104k for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin at 2nd Annual Hollywood Movie Night, Premieres “Wonder”

PRESS RELEASE

On Wednesday evening, November 15, Marcus Theatres sponsored the 2nd Annual Hollywood Movie Night benefiting Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. All proceeds from this year’s event held at the Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield supported Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NIC). Thanks to the support of nearly 450 business and community leaders, the event raised more than $104,000 to grow and sustain the life-saving care provided by the NICU.

In addition to supporting a great cause, attendees were among the first to see the premiere of the inspiring new Julie Roberts film, “Wonder,” which played in both of the Majestic’s newly installed UltraScreen® DLX auditoriums. Before the movie, guests enjoyed delicious tasting stations, an amazing silent auction, “Wheel of Wonder” prize wheel and a “Kindness Rocks” decorating station inspired by the movie’s message of choosing kindness. Many attendees also went home with a teddy bear thanks to Brave Beginnings, a program of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation that works to ensure ventilators and life-saving neonatal equipment are always available to newborns in critical need.

On the heels of this success, Marcus Theatres, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and their many supporters are already looking forward to the 3rd annual event in the fall of 2018!