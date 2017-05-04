Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Released in 4DX Across 47 Countries Worldwide

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, CA (May 4, 2017) – CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com), the world’s leading 4D cinema company, today announced that Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is available in the 4DX format. Having premiered first in Norway and France on April 26th, the film continues its worldwide distribution at 369 4DX auditoriums in 47 countries including but not limited to the U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico, South Korea, China and Japan. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is based on an American comic and is produced by Marvel Studios. The film is distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, written and directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket.

The highly anticipated sequel follows 2014’s Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy, which boasted a tremendous opening weekend performance in the 4DX format, with an overall occupancy rate of 85 percent in the U.S. The sequel will be available in 369 4DX auditoriums, compared to 2014’s 100 auditoriums.

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise joins a list of Marvel films that have been released in 4DX, including three of the top 10 highest grossing films of all-time – Marvel’s The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Iron Man 3. Marvel’s Super Hero films have repeatedly attracted record breaking audiences in 4DX, proving that action and superheroes work well with the format. The two latest Marvel Studios’ releases, Doctor Strange and Captain America: Civil War, remain among the all-time top five 4DX performers.

Director/Writer James Gunn said: “We’ve crafted something marvelous for 4DX theatres all over the world. I think it’s one of the best ways you can possibly see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

“Superhero films maximize the abilities of 4DX’s immersive motion technology and we’re excited for fans to have the opportunity to view the film in a format that transcends the traditional theatre viewing experience. We’re also very confident that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 will follow in the footsteps of previously successful Marvel Super Hero films in 4DX,” added Byung Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

4DX is rapidly expanding and continues to open two auditoriums a week, around the world.