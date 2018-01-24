MediaMation Hits MX4D Box Office Record with B&B Theatres, Shawnee

PRESS RELEASE

TORRANCE, California, January 23, 2018 – MMI’s MX4D theatre at B&B Lee Summit was number one in ticket sales for any motion/special effects theatres in the nation, topping off an amazing year for MMI.

“MX4D is a big step toward what cinema is becoming,” says Brock Bagby, Executive Vice President of B&B Theatres. “Like digital, 3D, PLF, and comprehensive audio before it, MX4D is a revolutionary wave that ambitious and forward-thinking owners should strive to get on.” With a population of just over 700,000 in Jackson Country, MMI’s MX4D system has proven to be a draw for all audiences.

In addition to B&B Lee Summit, MMI sold theatres across four continents in 2017 including Novo at the Dubai Festival City Mall. “As a cinematic leader in innovation throughout the GCC, Novo Cinemas is well-known for introducing the region to pioneering technological firsts” said Ms. Debbie Stanford-Kristiansen, CEO, Novo Cinemas. “By partnering with the leading interactive 4D cinema technology MediaMation, Novo Cinemas is once again delivering the latest in film experiences, ensuring our patrons have ‘A Great Time Out’.”

MMI also opened the world’s first ESports Theatre at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA. “This amazing year brings the total MX4D theatres to almost 300 worldwide,” Says Heather Blair, Head of Cinema Sales for MMI. “Interest in our theatres is at an all-time high.”

The silent, air-driven, pneumatic system offers a thrilling experience that moves beyond the standard theatre with the company’s full range of motion and effects. Utilizing its more than 25 years of growing technology, MMI has been entertaining guests in over 30,000 seats worldwide. MX4D’s innovative technology brings synchronized motion to the big screen, paired with special visual and physical effects such as wind, scent, snow, and in-seat tactical cues. This state-of-the-art system provides a truly immersive and unique movie-going experience that cannot be had elsewhere.