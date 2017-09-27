MediaMation Looks to Enter the Latin American Cinema Market with Local Manufacturing Operations

PRESS RELEASE

September 27, 2017 – Expo Cine 2017 Show | Sao Paulo, Brasil – MediaMation plans to announce their intentions to begin local Brasilian manufacturing of their MX4D brand of motion and effects cinema seating at the ExpoCine 2017 show in Sao, Paulo, Brasil. MediaMation will have both a manufacturing facility in China and South America.

ExpoCine Show is held at the Frei Caneca Convention Center from September 27th-29th.

The Latin American film market is one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Brazil alone has jumped from 1,500 movie theaters to more than 3,000 in just 10 years.

“Territories such as Brazil, Argentina, the Caribbean, Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru have not only grown in the number of movie theaters but also in quantity of tickets sold,” informs Dan Jamele, CEO of MediaMation, Inc..

MediaMation will be present at ExpoCine 2017 and be displaying their MX4D bench within the Santa Clara Poltronas booth #40. ExpoCine is the biggest event in Latin America that is focused on the film industry exhibition, distributors, and suppliers of entertainment technologies.