MediaMation’s MX4D Esports Theater Concept Wins the Support of Gamers during E3 Show

TORRANCE, CA. July 28, 2017 – MediaMation, Inc., an award-winning technology and entertainment company, launched its turnkey MX4D Esports Theatre concept at E3 2017 in Los Angeles. E3 is widely recognized as the leading industry event in gaming and technology. Gaming enthusiasts in attendance were impressed by MediaMation’s breakthrough MX4D Theatre to MX4D Esports Theatre concept.

Cinema owners are continually seeking new and technologically-advanced entertainment to engage patrons. MediaMation is planning to offer a scalable entertainment package that converts a new or existing MX4D theatre into an Esports gaming environment…then back to the MX4D theatre setup.

Additionally, MediaMation announced its partnership with Hollywood Esports (HES). While MediaMation is responsible for the conversion of the spectating environment inside the MX4D theatre, Hollywood Esports provides the tournament organization and direction of gaming activities to global MX4D theatre sites.