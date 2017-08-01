MediaMation’s MX4D eSports Theatre Concept Wins the Support of Gamers during E3 Show

PRESS RELEASE

MediaMation, Inc., an award-winning technology, and entertainment company launched its turnkey MX4D Esports Theatre concept at E3 2017 in Los Angeles. E3 is widely recognized as the leading industry event in gaming and technology. Gaming enthusiasts in attendance were impressed by MediaMation’s breakthrough MX4D Theatre to MX4D eSports Theatre concept.

Cinema owners are continually seeking new and technologically-advanced entertainment to engage patrons. MediaMation is planning to offer a scalable entertainment package that converts a new or existing MX4D theatre into an eSports gaming environment…then back to the MX4D theatre setup.

Additionally, MediaMation announced its partnership with Hollywood Esports (HES). While MediaMation is responsible for the conversion of the spectating environment inside the MX4D theatre, Hollywood eSports provides the tournament organization and direction of gaming activities to global MX4D theatre sites.

During the E3 show, MediaMation’s booth shook with intensity as onlookers watched players compete in live tournaments on stage. Spectators felt the on-screen action in their MX4D Motion EFX seats (directed by a live, onsite game jockey).

Avid gamers in attendance described the MX4D eSport Theatre experience as “incredible” and “the seats made watching the tournaments feel like you were part of the game,” noting, “just what eSports needs to bring it alive”.

MediaMation’s MX4D Theatre adds sizzle to the sport – watch live tournaments at an MX4D theatre in a MediaMation MX4D Motion EFX seat synced to the fast-paced gaming action projected on the movie screen.

The MX4D theatre blends its motion and experiential factors with the intensity of Esports tournament play that forges a one-of-a-kind, theatre experience in the minds of the spectator. Then, when the eSports event is over, the MX4D theatre’s eSports mode converts back into MX4D movie theatre mode.

What does a MediaMation MX4D eSports Theatre include?

A MediaMation MX4D eSports Theatre package includes: foldaway tournament player stations, up to 12 side screens, competition-grade gaming technology, a game caster desk with special effects controls, and a full-scale, broadcasting booth utilizing digital video cameras and online streaming capabilities.

Hollywood eSports has partnered with MediaMation to handle all the eSports activities, marketing, and promotional management of eSport activities within MediaMation’s network of global MX4D theatres.

MediaMation’s MX4D theatre coupled with high-grade, gaming technology combined with a convertible gaming setup, plus Hollywood eSports event management and marketing services is a turnkey solution that a cinema chain would need to host local micro tournaments. MediaMation and Hollywood eSports anticipates leading the “hometown” micro tournament trend by making eSports more accessible to local eSports fans through its network of over 300 MX4D theatres around the world.

Chinese Theatre soon to open the first MX4D eSports Theatre in Q4