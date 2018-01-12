MLK Early 4-Day Estimates: ‘Jumanji’ ($30M+) & ‘The Post’ ($20M) Leading as Winter Storm Hunter Moves Across East Coast
Saturday Update: Winter Storm Hunter appears to be having a larger-than-expected impact across areas of the midwest, southeast, and northeast to begin this holiday weekend as Friday estimates for a number of key titles came in well below expectations. The hope is that much of the weather in these often-overlooked areas of the country — which are less equipped to deal with winter weather than major northern cities — will clear up throughout the weekend, but for now projections are even more volatile than usual as a significant portion of the middle-to-eastern United States has been immobilized by snow and ice.
That being said, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle came in at an unsurprising first place yesterday with another $6.125 million in the bank, giving it $262.3 million domestically to date. Four-day estimates could reach as high as $30-32 million, although Sony is a bit more conservative with a $28.5-29.0 million projection.
The Post met expectations with a solid $5.9 million nationwide opening day, no doubt thanks to playing more strongly in urban cities where its target audiences are based away from much of the weather-affected regions so far this weekend. For the four-day, the film remains on track for around $20 million or slightly more.
The Commuter took in $4.56 million yesterday, proving a bit more frontloaded to Thursday night than is typical for a non-franchise film. Early projections from Lionsgate put the Liam Neeson thriller around $14.6 million for the four-day.
Insidious: The Last Key added another $3.4 million yesterday to give it an eight-day haul of $39.6 million. We’re expecting around $12 million for the four-day frame.
Proud Mary came in below tracking with a $3.175 million opening day, although it could easily prove to make up ground throughout the weekend with MLK Day inevitably boosting its internal multiplier. The studio projects between $11.3-12 million through Monday.
The Greatest Showman continues to hold incredibly well (another strong player in major cities) with $3.05 million yesterday and an updated cume of $85.8 million. Its four-day take is expected to be virtually flat with last weekend’s three-day earnings, aiming for around $13.7 million.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi took in $2.723 million, bringing its domestic tally up to $583 million. The film lost more theaters than expected going into the crowded weekend, although the holiday play should still help it net around $14 million for the four-day frame as its push toward becoming the sixth film in history to cross $600 million domestically continues.
Meanwhile, Paddington 2 was another under-performer on Friday as it took in $2.4 million — over 48 percent less than its predecessor’s opening day three years ago. Again, as a family film, this may play much stronger outside major cities as the weekend moves on, but it will be a challenge to meet pre-release expectations at this point. We’re projecting around $12.2 million for the four-day, with more optimistic ranges topping out around $13-14 million.
Early four-day estimates are below. Look for updated three- and four-day estimates from all studios on Sunday and Monday.
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
|$32,000,000
|-14%
|3,849
|48
|$8,314
|$288,135,909
|4
|Sony / Columbia
|2
|The Post
|$20,000,000
|1078%
|2,819
|2783
|$7,095
|$24,489,237
|4
|20th Century Fox
|3
|The Commuter
|$14,500,000
|—
|2,892
|—
|$5,014
|$14,500,000
|1
|Lionsgate
|4
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|$14,000,000
|-41%
|3,090
|-1142
|$4,531
|$594,274,584
|5
|Disney
|5
|The Greatest Showman
|$13,700,000
|-1%
|2,938
|-404
|$4,663
|$96,453,868
|4
|Fox
|6
|Paddington 2
|$12,200,000
|—
|3,702
|—
|$3,296
|$12,200,000
|1
|Warner Bros.
|7
|Proud Mary
|$12,100,000
|—
|2,125
|—
|$5,694
|$12,100,000
|1
|Sony / Screen Gems
|8
|Insidious: The Last Key
|$12,000,000
|-59%
|3,150
|34
|$3,810
|$48,241,140
|2
|Universal
|9
|Darkest Hour
|$5,600,000
|-7%
|1,693
|-40
|$3,308
|$36,815,552
|8
|Focus Features
|10
|Pitch Perfect 3
|$5,600,000
|-46%
|2,505
|-953
|$2,236
|$94,599,225
|4
|Universal
|11
|Coco
|$4,700,000
|-13%
|1,362
|-532
|$3,451
|$198,243,440
|8
|Disney
|12
|Molly’s Game
|$4,600,000
|-33%
|1,708
|100
|$2,693
|$21,429,097
|3
|STX Entertainment
|13
|Ferdinand
|$4,000,000
|-48%
|2,154
|-1002
|$1,857
|$76,028,094
|5
|Fox
|14
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|$2,800,000
|297%
|1,022
|712
|$2,740
|$29,008,459
|14
|Fox Searchlight
|15
|All the Money in the World
|$1,500,000
|-58%
|1,408
|-715
|$1,065
|$23,326,060
|3
|Sony / TriStar
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|I, Tonya
|$4,100,000
|68%
|517
|261
|$7,930
|$10,893,736
|6
|Neon
|2
|The Shape of Water
|$3,300,000
|5%
|723
|-81
|$4,564
|$27,021,892
|7
|Fox Searchlight
|3
|Wonder (2017)
|$1,300,000
|-45%
|970
|-288
|$1,340
|$128,688,574
|9
|Lionsgate
|4
|Marshall
|$620,000
|11235%
|378
|337
|$1,640
|$10,104,188
|14
|Open Road
|5
|Thor: Ragnarok
|$475,000
|-8%
|242
|-83
|$1,963
|$313,116,320
|11
|Disney
|6
|Downsizing
|$360,000
|-84%
|412
|-1608
|$874
|$24,158,239
|4
|Paramount
|7
|Condorito: La Pelicula
|$285,000
|—
|153
|—
|$1,863
|$285,000
|1
|Lionsgate / Pantelion
|8
|Daddy’s Home 2
|$185,000
|-61%
|201
|-228
|$920
|$103,236,955
|10
|Paramount
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Hostiles
|$320,000
|19%
|42
|-4
|$7,619
|$865,470
|4
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
===
Friday Update #2: Contrary to earlier reports from the studio, Warner Bros. has now confirmed that Paddington 2 opened to $325,000 domestically last night. That keeps the film on track to rank highly in its debut this weekend, coming in 86 percent above the first Paddington‘s $175,000 debut before MLK weekend in 2015, while coming in just 7 percent behind Ferdinand‘s recent $350,000 early start before Christmas.
Friday Update: Sources report that The Post bowed to a healthy $775,000 from Thursday night’s first shows of the film’s nationwide expansion. By comparison, that comes in 38 percent ahead of Patriots Day‘s $560,000 Thursday night expansion ahead of MLK weekend last year, as well as 55 percent ahead of Bridge of Spies‘ $500,000 Thursday night start in October 2015. Based on these early results, the film’s four-day weekend trajectory remains on pace with our earlier forecasts.
Close behind was The Commuter as it came in a bit stronger than expected with $700,000 last night. Projections are in flux at this point as that doubled the $350,000 earned by Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit — although the latter film opened four years ago before Thursday night shows had become so prolific among audiences.
Meanwhile, a Warner Bros. representative tells Boxoffice that Paddington 2‘s earnings from last night’s shows won’t likely be released due to its nature as a kids’ movie, although we still expect it will be a strong performer over the course of the holiday frame. If a gross is reported elsewhere, we’ll update this post accordingly.
The weekend’s other newcomer — Sony’s Proud Mary — did not hold Thursday night showings.
Follow us here and on Twitter for official Friday estimates and early weekend estimates on Saturday morning.
