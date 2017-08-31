Movio Promotes Matthew Liebmann To Global President, Movio Cinema

PRESS RELEASE —

Auckland, NZ and Los Angeles, CA; August 31, 2017 – Movio, a Vista Group International Company and the global leader in marketing data analytics for the film industry, has promoted Matthew Liebmann to Global President, Movio Cinema. He previously held the title ofSenior Vice President, The Americas.

For almost 25 years, the industry veteran has focused on the entertainment and media sector, helping cinema exhibitors adapt to advancing technology and changing guest expectations. Liebmann will now oversee worldwide strategy and operations for Movio’s flagship product, Movio Cinema, the leading marketing data analytics and targeted campaign solution for cinema exhibitors, which accrues anonymized comprehensive marketing data on 39+ million active moviegoers from the world’s leading cinema chains.

As he drives the continued success of the Movio Cinema business globally, Liebmann will focus on further customer expansion in leading and emerging markets including the US and Canada, China, Japan, India, UK, France, and Brazil, among others. He’ll work closely with Craig Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for the growth of Movio Media, Movio’s innovative data-driven marketing solution for film studios, distributors and related parties.

Prior to joining Movio, Liebmann spent much of his career in cinema exhibition. He launched and directed the guest loyalty program at Hoyts Cinema Australia, chosen best program in Australia in 2012 by the Australian Marketing Institute. He was a leading entertainment and media consultant at PwC Australia, as well as the founding author of the Australian Entertainment and Media Outlook. He also served two terms as a director on the Board of Screen Australia, the Australian Federal Government’s key funding body for the Australian screen production industry.

In announcing the promotion, Movio Chief Executive and Co-Founder Will Palmer said “We must continue to innovate our product and services to ensure our exhibition partners remain ahead of the technological curve. Matthew’s vast experience and complete immersion in everything film and exhibition make him the ideal leader to take Movio Cinema to the next level.”

“Harnessing behavioral data to understand moviegoers, targeting them with personalized communications wherever they are, and confidently assessing the impact of those marketing tactics is critical to enhancing guest experience and generating sustainable profitability for exhibitors,” said Liebmann. “I’m excited to be leading Movio Cinema’sglobal strategy and supporting cinema exhibitors in delivering a first-rate experience to their guests thanks to technology.”

Liebmann’s insights as a cinema industry thought leader are regularly solicited by cinema conferences and trade publications. In the past year, he has shared his expertise as a guest speaker at the Korean Film Council Conference; the Global Forum of SAWA (Global Cinema Advertising Association); CineShow, and the Script to Screen Summit. On Friday, September 8th, he will participate in the “Eve of Disruption” panel at the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF).