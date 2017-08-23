Before the Movie Honored for Remarkable Fourth Straight Year for Exceptional Growth

The Tocchini families are no strangers to movies. Corey and Keyo Tocchini launched BEFORE THE MOVIE in 2008. Keyo has recently been elevated to the presidency of the company in recognition of her significant contribution of ensuring that all ads run correctly on more than 1100 screens each week. Corey provides background: “My grandfather started developing prototype cinemas in 1924 and my father owns a circuit on the West Coast today. The adoption of digital cinema systems has allowed us to move forward more rapidly due to the ease of operation and the ability to quickly change ads, insert new local ads, and work more nimbly with the theatre’s own branding and trailers.”

Companies are announced in order of growth in INC. magazine’s September 2017 issue. BEFORE THE MOVIE also was recognized nationally for exceptional performance among Advertising and Marketing firms in the United States and specifically in the State of California.

“From our inception, BEFORE THE MOVIE has focused on the independent American exhibitor. We offer a unique blend of both national and local full-motion screen advertising and work closely with advertisers and theatre owners—recently reaching an aggregate of nearly 1200 of the finest screens in America,” Mr. Tocchini continues. “National advertising frequently eludes the small exhibitor simply due to the relatively diminutive screen count compared to the major cinema circuits. We have made national and local ads available to all of our exhibitors, even those small operators who have only a single screen or two. It is exhilarating to work with folks who share our independent spirit and to help them grow right along with us.”