MoviePass Has Surpassed 2 Million Subscribers

Theater subscription service added half a million subscribers in less than a month

Author Published February 8, 2018 Comments 0

PRESS RELEASE

_________________________________________

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Less than one month after announcing its milestone of 1.5 million subscribers, MoviePass™, the nation’s premier movie theater subscription service and a majority-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY) announced today that MoviePass™ has exceeded 2 Million Subscribers.

“We’re giving people a reason to go back to the movie theaters and they’re going in droves. With awards season here, we hope we can make Hollywood and exhibitors very happy by filling seats with eager audiences”

“MoviePass™ is attracting people back to the movie theaters by lowering their cost, which we believe is transformational for the industry,” said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HMNY. “We believe the data MoviePass™ collects from these two million movie-goers will become an important asset to our partners and the future of the movie industry.”

MoviePass™, led by Mitch Lowe, its Chief Executive Officer, worked with HMNY to change the MoviePass™ monthly subscription fee to $9.95 in August 2017 resulting in the service’s recent national attention and success in attracting new paying subscribers.

“We’re giving people a reason to go back to the movie theaters and they’re going in droves. With awards season here, we hope we can make Hollywood and exhibitors very happy by filling seats with eager audiences,” said Mitch Lowe, Chief Executive Officer of MoviePass™. “Based on the dramatic increase in the number of MoviePass subscribers over such a short period of time, we believe MoviePass will continue to grow its subscriber base significantly.”

Tags Moviepass, MoviePass Subscribers Category Exhibition News, News/Analysis Views 47
Boxoffice Staff

