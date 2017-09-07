MovieTickets.com: ‘IT’ Advance Ticket Sales Significantly Ahead of Comparable Horror Releases

Warner Bros.’ Stephen King adaptation It is looming to be one of the biggest releases in September history. The film is currently trending #1 on MovieTickets.com with 54.4% of all tickets sold by the company in the past 24 hours being from moviegoers wanting to see it in theaters.

The film is way ahead in the pre-opening sales cycle in comparison to the top horror films released in the past 18 months according to MovieTickets.com: It has sold 8x as many tickets as the recent horror release Annabelle: Creation did through two days prior to opening, 6x Conjuring 2’s totals with two days to opening, and 15x that of Purge: Election Year at the same point in the sales cycle.

MovieTickets.com is a leader in advance movie ticketing with 267 theater chains, representing nearly 30,000 screens, offering moviegoers a quick and convenient way to purchase tickets online and via mobile devices. The company currently enables remote movie ticketing for consumers across 21 countries/territories including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Argentina, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean. Fans can stay connected withMovieTickets.com through Facebook (facebook.com/MovieTicketscom), Twitter (twitter.com/movietickets) and YouTube (youtube.com/c/movietickets).

