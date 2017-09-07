MovieTickets.com: ‘IT’ Advance Ticket Sales Significantly Ahead of Comparable Horror Releases

Their official press release:

Warner Bros.’ Stephen King adaptation It is looming to be one of the biggest releases in September history. The film is currently trending #1 on MovieTickets.com with 54.4% of all tickets sold by the company in the past 24 hours being from moviegoers wanting to see it in theaters.

The film is way ahead in the pre-opening sales cycle in comparison to the top horror films released in the past 18 months according to MovieTickets.com: It has sold 8x as many tickets as the recent horror release Annabelle: Creation did through two days prior to opening, 6x Conjuring 2’s totals with two days to opening, and 15x that of Purge: Election Year at the same point in the sales cycle.

