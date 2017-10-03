MovieTickets.com: ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Leads ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ & ‘The Martian’ Company Presales

Their official press release:

At the same point in the advance sales cycle, “Blade Runner 2049” is selling at:

  • 6x the rate of Denis Villeneuve’s ARRIVAL (2016)

  • 3x the 2014 hit DAWN OF THE PLANET OF THE APES

  • 3x this summer’s well received WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES

  • 2x the hit film THE MARTIAN from 2015

