MovieTickets.com: ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Leads ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ & ‘The Martian’ Company Presales
Their official press release:
At the same point in the advance sales cycle, “Blade Runner 2049” is selling at:
-
6x the rate of Denis Villeneuve’s ARRIVAL (2016)
-
3x the 2014 hit DAWN OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
-
3x this summer’s well received WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES
-
2x the hit film THE MARTIAN from 2015
I’m not so sure, but could it open to a giant 100 million?
Nobody thought IT would, but it made 123 million.. And Blade Runner reviews are great (85 Metacritic as of now), much better than IT, and it’s PG-13