MovieTickets.com: ‘IT’ Now the #1 Selling Horror Film of All Time, Tripling To-Date Sales of ‘Get Out’

Their official press release:

MovieTickets.com reports that Warner Bros.’ IT is now the #1 selling horror film of all time on its ticketing app and site, selling 3x the number of tickets purchased for this year’s acclaimed hit Get Out to date.

MovieTickets.com also found that among its registered users, the advance and remote ticket sales have skewed 52% female and 48% male, and the R-rated feature showed the following age breakdown among purchasers:

Under 19 – 8%

20-29 – 35%

30-39 – 27%

40-49 – 19%

50+ – 11%

IT is also still trending #1 on MovieTickets.com with 50% of all tickets sold by the company in the past 24 hours being from moviegoers wanting to see it in theaters, and that number is likely to stay high through MovieTicket.com’s exclusive AT&T Ticket Twosday promotion.

Brisk sales are anticipated late in the week for a stellar September box-office with big openings of Fox’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Warner Bros.’ The LEGO Ninjago Movie. If you’re looking for any stats related to any upcoming releases, feel free to reach out.