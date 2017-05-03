MovieTickets.com Offers Moviegoers Access to Over 20,000 of Marvel’s Digital Comics with Advance Purchase to See Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

PRESS RELEASE

In an exciting new offering to its customers, MovieTickets.com unveiled an exclusive deal for moviegoers purchasing advance tickets to see Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”. From now until May 21st, those who use MovieTickets.com to reserve a coveted seat to see Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated release of the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will earn a free month of Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comic subscription service that gives members access to over 20,000 of Marvel’s digital comics delivered digitally through a desktop web browser and the Marvel Unlimited mobile app!

The film starring Chris Pratt as Peter Quill is trending #1 on MovieTickets.com with 33% of all tickets sold by the company in the past 24 hours being from moviegoers wanting to see it in theaters. Furthermore, MovieTickets.com reports that advance sales for the current release “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is 3.5 times greater than the first installment at the same point in the advance ticket sales cycle; and running 25% ahead of advance tickets sold for “Deadpool” at the same point in the sales cycle.

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” will be released nationwide on Friday, May 5th, with the first screenings staring at 7pm on Thursday, May 4th.

