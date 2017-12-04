NAC Creates Future Leaders Committee

PRESS RELEASE

The National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) has announced the formation of a Future Leaders Committee. The creation of this new committee recognizes the need to identify and develop emerging leaders within the industry and the NAC Membership in upcoming years. The Future Leaders Committee is charged with investigating means to engage the next generation of members as well as advise current NAC Leaders on the needs of this burgeoning audience.

NAC President Andrew Cretors, ACS, C. Cretors and Company, has appointed the following NAC members to the committee:

Barrett Atkins, Allure, A Christie Company

Maggie Blank, Tri-State Theatre Supply Company

Jacquilyn Davis, Cinemark USA, Inc.

Carson Goodale, FanFood, Inc.

Mike Koski, Sodexo University of Michigan

Justin Kovitz, Shake N’ Share, LLC

Pete Smith, C. Cretors and Company

Additional committee members are expected to be appointed and will be announced at that time.

In a related development, Teke Sankey, ACS, has accepted the assignment of Committee Mentor for the first year. Sankey, recently retired from Vistar, brings decades of industry experience to the post and this year became the very first Emeritus Member of NAC.

The Future Leaders Committee will meet on a semi-regular conference call and in person at the NAC Concession & Hospitality EXPO on August 7-10, 2018 at the New Orleans Marriott Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana.