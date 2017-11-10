National Amusements Appoints New General Counsel

PRESS RELEASE

NORWOOD, MA; November 10, 2017 – National Amusements, Inc., a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced the promotion of Paula Keough to General Counsel. Keough will oversee and identify legal issues in all departments, including corporate governance and business policy, for the company’s Showcase, Multiplex, SuperLux and Cinema de Lux brands.

Keough joined National Amusements in 1999, initially managing company litigation. Over her nearly 20 years with the company, her role has expanded into many areas, including corporate risk assessment, compliance, insurance, and employment matters. In her new role, she will be a key member of the corporate decision-making team. Prior to National Amusements, Keough practiced law in Boston in the areas of litigation, real estate, and estate planning.

“Paula has been an integral member of our legal team for many years,” said Shari Redstone, President of National Amusements. “We are proud to instate her as our new General Counsel, where she will continue to be a trusted advisor to our senior leadership team.”