National Amusements and Coca-Cola Announce New Partnership

Agreement includes new marketing initiatives and exclusive beverage rights

PRESS RELEASE

NORWOOD, MA; January 16, 2017 – National Amusements, Inc., a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced that they have reached a multi-year agreement with The Coca-Cola Company. Coca-Cola will serve as the exclusive soft drink provider at all 29 of its U.S. theatres, which operate under the Showcase, Multiplex, Showcase SuperLux and Cinema de Lux brands. The companies will also partner on various cross-promotional programs throughout the year, spotlighting new products and blockbuster films.

“National Amusements has been enjoying a strong partnership with Coca-Cola in our UK theatres and now we are excited to strengthen the relationship with Coca-Cola in our U.S theatres. Coca-Cola is a flagship brand that has delivered top notch quality and taste for many decades,” said Bill LeClair, Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage for National Amusements. “Providing our consumers with the best movie-going experience possible has always been our top priority, and quality refreshments are a large part of that promise.”

Coca-Cola’s products, including Coke®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero™, Sprite®, Fanta®, vitaminwater®, POWERADE®, Fuze® Tea, and Minute Maid® products, will be available to theatre patrons at concession stands beginning January, 2017.

“We are thrilled to offer our products to Showcase’s loyal customers and are honored to become the exclusive beverage provider of a company which has cultivated innovation in the industry,” said Kathleen Ciaramello, President National Foodservice & On-Premise of The Coca-Cola Company. “National Amusements and Coca-Cola share a commitment to providing the highest quality products to our customers, so this relationship is a natural fit for us.”

