National CineMedia (NCM) Launches In Mediaocean NCM’s Premium Video Cinema Inventory Now Available In Mediaocean’s Spectra Local Broadcast Systems in 97 DMAs

PRESS RELEASE

Centennial, CO — May 3, 2017 — National CineMedia (NCM), America’s Movie Network, has partnered with Mediaocean, the leading software provider for the advertising world, to enable agencies to execute convergence buys with NCM’s premium video cinema advertising inventory and Spot TV.

NCM’s integration into Mediaocean’s Spectra Local Broadcast systems now allows users to seamlessly purchase NCM cinema inventory throughout the advertising cycle – including planning, buying, RFPs, and billing – by full DMAs in 97 markets across the country.

NCM’s exclusive pre-feature show, seen by more than 750 million moviegoers annually according to Nielsen, is continually ranked among the top-rated programs against the coveted Adults18-34 audience demographic, as well as with A18-49 and A25-54. It runs on over 20,500 movie screens in over 1,600 theaters prior to the film trailers and feature film, and showcases entertainment content along with local, regional and national advertising. Broadcast spot placement in NCM’s pre-show also includes The LEN (Lobby Entertainment Network), an in-theater lobby network of flat screens located in high-traffic areas.

Beginning in November of 2017, Mediaocean will also include Nielsen Custom Cinema Research Metrics for NCM in Spectra.

“As TV ratings continue to shrink and media buyers need ratings points in local markets, cinema is a great premium video option for reaching engaged, affluent, and influential younger audiences who tend to be light TV viewers,” said Dan Thomas, vice president, National Spot Sales with National CineMedia (NCM). “Leveraging the power of cinema in your marketplace has never been easier, and NCM gives you the opportunity to align campaigns with the best Hollywood content with no political advertising, no pre-emptions and no premiums.”

“NCM’s audience reach extends beyond 750 million moviegoers and brings unprecedented scale. TV buyers are looking for new vehicles to reach incremental audience and capture viewers across screens within their markets. NCM is the ideal partner to reach that audience in the geos that matter most to their campaigns” said Cordie De Pascale, VP of Partnerships of Mediaocean.