NCM Names Sarah Kinnick Hilty Senior Vice President and General Counsel

PRESS RELEASE

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jan. 16, 2018– National CineMedia (NCM), America’s Movie Network, has named Sarah Kinnick Hilty to the role of Senior Vice President & General Counsel. She will join the company effective February 12, 2018.

An attorney with more than 20 years of experience covering a wide range of business and legal matters, Hilty joins NCM from CH2M HILL Companies, Ltd. in Denver, where she had served as Deputy General Counsel, Corporate, since 2006. While at CH2M, she led a team that was responsible globally for legal corporate enterprise matters including mergers, acquisitions, and divestures; securities compliance; treasury and finance activities, real estate, and board and subsidiary governance. Collaborating closely with the Board of Directors and senior executive leadership, Hilty also managed the legal closing process for the 2017 sale of CH2M to Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Hilty began her career at Hogan & Hartson, LLP in Denver as an associate in the Business and Finance Group in 1996, and became a partner in 2004. While at Hogan & Hartson, she focused on mergers and acquisitions, strategic joint ventures, corporate finance, and various other corporate matters for a broad array of clients, including many in the entertainment industry.

“Sarah is a great fit for NCM at this point in our company’s history, as we evolve into being not just the leader in cinema advertising, but a truly progressive media company,” said Andy England, CEO of National CineMedia (NCM). “She has a great track record of negotiating and managing large, complex transactions and projects, and has a talent for quickly identifying the root cause of a wide variety of legal issues to continue to move business forward. I am happy to have her join us as an integral part of our company and our senior leadership team.”

Hilty holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Colorado Boulder and a Juris Doctorate from Stanford Law School.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the #1 Millennial weekend network in the U.S., NCM is the connector between brands and movie audiences. According to Nielsen, more than 750 million moviegoers annually attend theaters that are currently under contract to present NCM’s pre-show in 52 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc.(NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in approximately 1,700 theaters in 187 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 49.5% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com.