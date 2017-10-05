NATO Elects New Officers

PRESS RELEASE

(Washington, D.C. and North Hollywood, Calif. – 4 October 2017) The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), announced today the election of new officers to two-year terms by the Executive Board of Directors at the association’s annual meeting, 27-28 September 2017 at the Marriott Hotel in Marina del Rey, Calif.

Amy E. Miles, Chair of the Board and CEO of Regal Entertainment Group, Knoxville, Tenn., was elected as Chairwoman; Ellis Jacob, President and CEO of Cineplex, Toronto, Canada, was elected as Vice-Chairman; Joseph Masher, COO of Bow Tie Cinemas, Times Square, NY and Ridgefield, Conn., was elected as Treasurer; and Jeff Logan, President of Logan Luxury Theatres, Mitchell, S. D., was re-elected as Secretary.

NATO president and CEO John Fithian stated, “On behalf of our members, I want to thank our outgoing officers and Executive Board members and our new officers and Board members for their service. NATO is a member-driven organization and we are fortunate to have the dedicated service of the most talented people from across our industry.”

The Executive Board of Directors is the governing body of NATO, comprised of 17 leaders in the domestic exhibition industry. The four volunteer officers of the association are elected from and by the members of the Executive Board.

NATO’s structure is designed to encourage member participation in the activities, benefits and deliberations of the association. An Advisory Board, comprised of more than 100 representatives of the domestic and international exhibition community, deliberates on exhibition issues, and makes policy recommendations to the Executive Board of Directors.