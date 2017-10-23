New Q-SYS™ for Cinema Interface from QSC

Author Published October 23, 2017 Comments 0

PRESS RELEASE

QSC Headquarters, Costa Mesa, CA (October 23, 2017) – QSC, LLC announces the new DCIO (Digital Cinema Input/Output) for their popular Q-SYS network and control platform for cinema. The DCIO provides a simple and cost-effective way to route inputs from the projector IMB and alternate content sources to a Q-SYS Core over Q-LAN, QSC’s network technology.

“For over ten years, Q-SYS has been used extensively in many types of commercial applications, including airports, meeting spaces, sports venues,” says Barry Ferrell, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for QSC.  “Increasingly, Q-SYS is becoming more common in cinemas too, as a way of optimizing and monitoring sound system performance.  But the real power of Q-SYS is in its capability to control, monitor, and manage many other systems within the theatre complex.  The new DCIO, combined with our Core 110c and Core 510c processors, makes Q-SYS an affordable option for every room in a cinema complex, even smaller 5.1/7.1 rooms, since multiple rooms can share a single Core.”

The DCIO accepts a variety of inputs including AES3, mic/line, and HDMI with Dolby Audio™ (featuring Dolby Digital Plus™ and Dolby® Surround 7.1) and DTS-HD® decoding. It also includes outputs for HI/VI and a booth monitor.  Four relays are available to control external devices such as dimmers, masking, etc.  www.qsc.com/cinema

