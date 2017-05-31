The New REGmovies.com Provides a Seamless, User-Friendly Experience to Millions of Moviegoers

PRESS RELEASE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Regal Entertainment Group, a leading motion picture exhibitor that owns and operates one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, reveals a new website developed in partnership with Atom Tickets, the fastest-growing movie ticketing platform in North America. The new REGmovies.com provides a modern, user-friendly experience that allows moviegoers to browse movies, watch trailers, view exclusive movie content and purchase tickets in one place.

The visually-driven site features a responsive design that automatically optimizes its view based on screen size. This provides for a cohesive and intelligent user experience on any browser and any screen: desktops, laptops, tablets and mobile devices. The new site also allows users to browse movies, select showtimes and check out without leaving REGmovies.com. This critical update provides a faster, easier and more seamless purchase process to the millions of Regal patrons who buy their movie tickets online. Guests will also enjoy a revamped experience for the industry-leading Regal Crown Club, which rewards its 14-million plus loyal members with box office and concessions perks.

“As mobile ticketing continues to grow, it’s vital that our promise of an exceptional guest experience encompasses that platform,” says Ken Thewes, CMO of Regal Entertainment Group. “This enhanced website delivers a convenient experience on every device so our guests can make movie plans how they want, when they want.”

The redesign allows for the Regal brand to remain prominent and consistent no matter what platform is used as the access point.

“Regal Cinemas prides itself on providing the best customer experience to moviegoers, and that starts online,” said David Doyle, the CIO of Regal Entertainment Group. “As innovators in digital ticketing, Atom Tickets was a natural choice to partner with on a new website that reflects our forward-thinking strategy. We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Atom Tickets and are thrilled to provide a top tier user experience to our guests.”

In addition to visiting the new website, Regal fans are encouraged to download the Regal Movies app. Moviegoers will be able to program their favorite theatre and purchase tickets all from their mobile device. The Regal app also gives patrons the ability to join the Regal Crown Club card straight to their phone for easy access while on-the-go. Through the industry-leading Regal Crown Club, over 14-million active members each year accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks and movies. Free membership is also available online at http://www.regmovies.com/Crown-Club.

“Regal is an incredibly dynamic exhibitor and we’re honored to play a bigger role in the moviegoing journey taken by their 200+ million annual guests,” said Ameesh Paleja, CEO and co-founder of Atom Tickets.