Regal Entertainment Group Announces $1 Movies for 2017 Summer Movie Express

PRESS RELEASE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Regal Entertainment Group, a leading motion picture exhibitor owning and operating one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, today announces the exciting return of the Summer Movie Express to over 300 Regal Cinemas across the country for the 2017 summer season. This annual tradition continues at Regal Cinemas. For 26 years, Regal has invited moviegoers to enjoy this exceptional slate of family films.

“The Summer Movie Express is known for delivering top notch moviegoing experiences by showing family friendly movies at a great value,” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal Entertainment Group. “This summertime tradition is about creating memories for kids and parents as they enjoy these movies together, which is one of the best things we can offer at Regal.”

The nine-week film festival takes place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The start dates for Summer Movie Express vary based on local school schedules. A portion of each $1 admission goes to assist the Will Rogers Institute. For a full list of participating locations, local festival dates and for more information, please visit www.REGmovies.com/Movies/Summer-Movie-Express.

“The Summer Movie Express is an amazing opportunity for families to spend quality time at the movies and enjoy great films like Trolls, Sing and The LEGO Batman Movie,” said Richard Grover, Vice President of Communications at Regal Entertainment Group. “Rain or shine, the Summer Movie Express will keep moving along and welcomes anyone to hop along for this nine-week ride.”

Each week, there will be two featured films at the early morning matinee show time of 10:00 a.m. The titles for this year’s Summer Movie Express are:

Week Title Rating 1 Kung Fu Panda 3 PG Ice Age: Collision Course PG 2 Trolls PG Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked G 3 Monster Trucks PG Penguins of Madagascar PG 4 Rio 2 G The Boxtrolls PG 5 The Secret Life of Pets PG Sing PG 6 Kubo and the Two Strings PG Ratchet & Clank PG 7 The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water PG The Adventures of Tintin PG 8 Happy Feet 2 PG Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore PG 9 Storks PG The LEGO Batman Movie PG

Regal Entertainment Group also offers local businesses the opportunity to lend their support and sponsor this tremendous family event. By sponsoring the Regal Summer Movie Express, local businesses are helping families to enjoy this affordable summer activity that fosters both a love of the arts and a sense of community. Families attending the Summer Movie Express associate business sponsors with wholesome entertainment and appreciate efforts taken to provide them with a summer full of movie fun. Local businesses interested in Summer Movie Express sponsorship opportunities should contact their local theatre general manager for more information.