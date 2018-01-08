Odeon-UCI Rolls Out Dynamic Pricing with Smart Pricer to All of Their Cinemas in Germany

PRESS RELEASE

LONDON, UK and BOCHUM, GERMANY – January 8th, 2018 – United Cinemas International (UCI) Multiplex GmbH, the German arm of AMC, the world’s largest cinema operator, announced their decision to sign a five-year expansion of Smart Pricer’s dynamic pricing software to all of their 23 cinemas and 203 screens. Through the integration with UCI’s ticketing (POS) system Compeso prices will be optimized for every single show automatically and in real-time based on the show’s forecasted demand and pre-sales.

“After almost two years of utilizing Smart Pricer’s software, we are pleased to announce that we will be expanding the dynamic pricing solution to all of our 23 theaters. After observing over-proportional revenue uplifts and good customer acceptance at our test sites there is no doubt that our choice to partner with Smart Pricer and Compeso has been the right decision.” says, Class Eimer, Commercial Director of UCI.

Smart Pricer is a Berlin based company which specializes in bringing airline-type dynamic pricing to the entertainment and sports industry. The software links with the ticketing (POS) systems of cinemas, theaters and sports venues to optimize ticket prices in real time, while leaving full pricing control with the venue. “Part of our decision to move forward with Smart Pricer was the quick integration with our ticketing system Compeso. It is a “plug and play” solution that allows us to set the pricing rules in the web interface, while the system optimizes the price mix of all shows automatically based on our settings.” says, Jens Heinze, Managing Director of UCI.

“With the new pricing system we aim to create a true win-win for moviegoers, distributors and exhibitors. Moviegoers are rewarded for booking early with more attractive prices. Distributors and exhibitors drive online sales and overall revenues. UCI continues to be an innovation leader in exhibition and we are honored to now be a part of their entire operation,” say Christian Kluge and Harald Paulus, MDs of Smart Pricer GmbH and Compeso GmbH.